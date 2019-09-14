In less than a week’s time, the Loras women’s volleyball team went up against three different ranked opponents. The Duhawks passed each of those tests with flying colors.
Jackie Laberto had a match-high 14 kills, Kayla Kinney and Maquoketa grad Kendra Cave had 11 apiece, and Loras knocked off No. 17 Augsburg, 3-1, on Friday at the Athletic & Wellness Center.
The Duhawks (9-2) bounced back after dropping Set 1, 25-17, by winning the next three, 25-14, 25-22 and 25-22.
Kinney (a Las Vegas native) also had a match-high 18 digs, followed by 14 from Dubuque Wahlert alum Krystal Tranel. Fellow former Golden Eagle Jessalyn Roling finished with 44 assists.
MEN’S SOCCER
Loras 2, St. John’s 0 — At St. Joseph, Minn.: Tigrio Huerta scored in the first half and Pat Clancy found net in the second half as the Duhawks (5-0-1) preserved their unbeaten season and shut out St. John’s.
Viterbo 1, Clarke 0 — At La Crosse, Wis.: Jan Paule had six saves in goal, but the Pride couldn’t rally after giving up a goal in the 78th minute.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Clarke 1, Viterbo 0 (2OT) — At La Crosse, Wis.: Bailey McNamee scored from midfield below the circle in the second extra period to lift the Pride to a thrilling victory and improved Clarke to 5-1.
North Central 2, Dubuque 1 — At Oyen Field: Jordan Cadena’s goal gave the Spartans a 1-0 lead early in the second half, but Dubuque gave up goals in the 67th and 80th minutes to fall to North Central.
Saint Benedict 3, Loras 1 — At St. Joseph, Minn.: Olivia Lansing’s goal in the second half put the Duhawks on the board, but Loras dropped its first game of the season after spotting three goals to Saint Benedict in the first half.