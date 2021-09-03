Dubuque Wahlert coach Jamie Marshall expects games like Thursday’s to pay off in the long run.
But against top-flight competition for the second week in a row, the Golden Eagles came out on the short end.
John Argo scored four touchdowns and Davenport Assumption opened its new stadium with a 48-14 victory over Wahlert on Thursday night in Davenport, Iowa.
Billy Moore kicked field goals of 27 and 32 yards in the opening quarter before Ayden Weiman’s 20-yard TD run gave the Knights a 13-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Argo scored on a pair of 1-yard runs to give Assumption a 27-0 halftime lead. He added a 67-yard scoring run and caught a 5-yard TD pass from Weiman in the second half. Angelo Jackson ran for a 34-yard touchdown.
Wahlert’s Ryan Brosius scored on a 67-yard run early in the third quarter and capped the scoring with a 1-yard run in the fourth.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Cascade 3, Northeast Goose Lake 0 — At Goose Lake, Iowa: After a tight first two sets, the Cougars rolled in the third to sweep the Rebels, 25-23, 25-21, 25-9. Ally Hoffman had five kills and three service aces, while McKenna Gehl added five kills of her own.
Galena 2, Byron 0 — At Galena, Ill.: The Pirates moved to 8-0 on the year with a straight-set victory, 25-19, 25-14. Maggie Furlong had six kills, while Taylor Hilby added five more to go along with her 14 digs.
Milledgeville 2, Warren 0 — At Warren, Ill.: Liv Thurman had 4 kills and Addy Bohnsack 12 digs, but the Warriors lost in two sets, 25-10, 25-18.
Cuba City 3, Riverdale 0 — At Riverdale, Wis.: The Cubans cruised to a straight set victory, 25-12, 25-15, 25-17. Hailey Stich had 14 kills, Ella McKinley 24 assists, and Paige Beau 16 digs.
Potosi 3, Shullsburg 1 — At Potosi, Wis.: The Chieftans grinded out a four-set win over the Miners, 25-13, 23-25, 25-18, 25-23. Kylie Reuter pounded 18 kills for Potosi and MyKaylia Reuter added 24 digs.
Southwestern 3, Boscobel 2 — At Boscobel, Wis.: The Wildcats rallied from a two-set deficit to outlast the Bulldogs in a five-set thriller, 20-25, 23-25, 25-13, 25-22, 15-9.
Dodgeville 3, Platteville 1 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: Camryn Nies led the Hillman with 10 kills, but the Dodgers came away with a 19-25, 25-20, 25-28, 28-26 victory.
BOYS GOLF
Mustangs 2nd — At Dubuque Golf & Country Club: The host Mustangs (166) placed second, just one shot behind Linn-Mar (165). Wil Sigwarth (38) led Hempstead and was one shot off medalist honors, while Nate Kaesbauer added a 40.
Eagles 3rd — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Wahlert fired a 161 to place third at the Cedar Rapids Kennedy quadrangular at Ellis Golf Course behind Kennedy (149) and Cedar Rapids Washington (161). Nick Splinter and Will Coohey paced Wahlert with 39s.
Rams 4th — At Bunker Hill Golf Course: Nate Obbink shot a 36 to lead the Rams (165), who finished fourth behind Cedar Falls (142), Cedar Rapids Xavier (145), and Cedar Rapids Prairie (149).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Bobcats 4th — At Iowa City: Western Dubuque (90) placed fourth at the Bob Brown Classic at Iowa City Regina. Eli Nauman was the top overall finisher with a time of 16:10.72. Derek Fangmann crossed in 11th, and Isaiah Hammerand 16th.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
WD 2nd — At Iowa City: Alyssa Klein finished fourth overall with a time of 20:24.98 at the Bob Brown Classic, leading the Bobcats to a second-place team score of 75. Lilly Boge placed 11th, and Audrey Biermann 13th.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Edgewood 3, Dubuque 2 — At Stoltz Sports Center: Darby Hawtrey had 15 kills and 13 digs, Emma Powell 11 kills and 14 digs, and Kaylynn Murray added 17 assists for the Spartans on Wednesday, but they fell in a five-set thriller, 28-26, 15-25, 24-26, 25-16, 15-7.
MEN’S SOCCER
Dubuque 3, Saint Mary’s (Min.) 0 — At Oyen Field: Axel Aaman, Draek Littler and Darren Gray netted goals as the Spartans blanked Saint Mary’s in the season opener Wednesday.
MEN’S GOLF
Spartans finish 2nd — At Waverly, Iowa: Dubuque fired a team score of 299 to finish second at the Wartburg Fall Shootout behind Wartburg’s 281. Alex Starver led the Spartans with a 72 and Garvin Paper added a 74. Loras finished in third place with a 301 and was led by William Schimbke’s 74.