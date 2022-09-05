Reese Castanon scored a pair of goals Sunday afternoon to lead the Clarke University women’s soccer team to a 3-1 victory at Iowa Wesleyan University in Burlington.

Castanon scored her first goal of the season unassisted at the 55:15 mark to tie the game, then added an insurance marker in the 88th minute. In between, Faith Bower tallied her first goal of the season as the Pride improved to 2-1 overall.

