Reese Castanon scored a pair of goals Sunday afternoon to lead the Clarke University women’s soccer team to a 3-1 victory at Iowa Wesleyan University in Burlington.
Castanon scored her first goal of the season unassisted at the 55:15 mark to tie the game, then added an insurance marker in the 88th minute. In between, Faith Bower tallied her first goal of the season as the Pride improved to 2-1 overall.
April Lashomb earned the victory in goal with one save.
Loras 1, Dominican 1 — At River Forest, Ill.: The NCAA Division III No. 3-ranked Duhawks moved to 1-0-1 with the road draw. Ryleigh O’Brien tied the game for Loras in the 60th minute. Dominican is the defending Northern Athletics Conference champion.
MEN’S SOCCER
Clarke 3, Iowa Wesleyan 1 — At Burlington, Iowa: Luke Persenico scored a pair of goals, and Kabasele Musengo tallied the winning goal at 74:45 for the Pride, who improved to 3-0 with the road win.
Dubuque 2, Lawrence 2 — At Appleton, Wis.: Josh Krenger and Lucas Von Braun scored goals in the 49th and 84th minutes to rally the Spartans to a 2-2 draw. Dubuque played its third game in four days.
Loras 1, Ohio Wesleyan 0 — At Delaware, Ohio: Diego Rodriguez scored in the 58th minute as the Duhawks upset No. 21-ranked Ohio Wesleyan on Saturday night. Loras improved to 2-0.
WOMEN’S GOLF
UD 4th at Norse/Kohawk — At Dike, Iowa: The University of Dubuque shot a 316-322—638 to finish fourth at the Norse/Kohawk Invite at Fox Ridge. Grinnell won with a 602, and Central took second at 604. Central’s Delaney Underwood won with a 76-69—145, four strokes clear of Grinnell’s Mary Li. Dubuque’s Brooke Bunkes finished ninth at 155.
