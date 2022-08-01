Jason Roth wanted to end the Dubuque County Fair on a high note with a win in the Julien Dubuque Classic.
In the final event of the fair on Sunday night, Roth survived a pair of collisions for a victory in the ICMA Sportsmod division.
Roth, of Hazel Green, Wis., stayed out of a six-car pileup on the fourth lap of his feature, then watched as the two leaders both went off the track ahead of him. After a yellow flag with five laps remaining, Roth was in third position.
“I knew at that restart I had a real good shot at it,” Roth said. “I was running really well on the high side of the track, then I dropped down and rode a couple of laps lower before going back on top.”
The win was just one piece in a bigger picture for Roth.
“We’re trying to win a championship,” Roth said of his Dubuque Speedway season. “We have more than 10 wins and we’ve been running really good.
“The big thing for us is catching the 33 team (Jarett Franzen) in the standings,” Roth continued. “We’re trying to do it.”
Roth picked up his sixth feature win of the season at Dubuque and his third in as many attempts.
Racing at the fair on Sunday included a full slate of features. The Sportsmod division needed three heat races.
Fans were treated to a good deal of competitive dirt-track racing. Some fans on the infield took umbridge with each other regarding one of the collisions in the Sportsmod race and a brouhaha developed with plenty of pushing and hair pulling in the pits. One man walked away shirtless, but things calmed down as the next feature started.
In the IMCA Hobby Stocks, David Crimmins completed a rare Dubuque County Fair “double” as he won the first place on Wednesday, then raced to the checkered flag on Sunday night.
Crimmins, of Dubuque, had to hold off a strong challenge from Jimmy Doescher of Hollandale, Wis. Doescher started in seventh in the order, but avoided the same crashes as Crimmins.
“Something went wrong with (Andrew Burk’s) car and he went off, then something happened to (Mark Neis) car,” said Crimmins, who earned his third feature win at Dubuque this season. “How I stayed out of that one was just getting low on the track. And I felt a really good tap on my rear right quarter, but from then we stayed out front. We had the best line.”
In other races, Dave Meyer, of Morley, Iowa, won the American Iron Racing series feature. That event was competitive with Steve Olson, of Preston, Iowa, and Terry Mattley, of East Moline, Ill., pushing the pace.
Ron Klein, of Sherrill, Iowa, won the IMCA Late Model 25-lap feature to wrap up the racing card. Dubuque’s Joel Callahan placed second to Klein, who earned his third feature win of the season at Dubuque and third in as many attempts.
Jason Robbins, of Benton, Wis., had a large fan following in the winner’s circle after winning the Limited Late Model feature.
Johnny Spaw, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, continued a strong season with a feature win in the IMCA Stock Cars. Spaw was able to catch Cole Mather of Oelwein on the final lap.
In the IMCA Modifieds, Dubuque’s Tyler Madigan started his feature in the second pole position and he finished in first place. He won for the second straight event and third overall this season at Dubuque.
