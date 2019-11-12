The Dubuque Fighting Saints’ early season success carried over from the ice to the recruiting front last week.
Antonio Venuto and Mark Cheremeta became the first two players this season to announce college commitments. On Wednesday, Venuto committed to Ferris State University and Cheremeta announced his intention to play at Ohio State University.
“We’re having a pretty special season here, and obviously I wouldn’t have gotten this kind of opportunity without the help of everyone on this team,” Venuto said. “It helps a lot that we’ve been one of the top teams in the USHL, and I hope we can keep that going as long as possible. We compete pretty hard against each other every day in practice, and that carries over to success in the games on the weekends.”
The Saints (8-2-1) own the United States Hockey League’s top winning percentage at .773. They sit in second place in the Eastern Conference behind Chicago despite playing three fewer games than the Steel.
“It’s been pretty exciting,” Cheremeta said. “We have such a tight-knit group here, and everyone has been clicking really well. We’ve had a few lines really playing well, the defense has been so solid, and our goalies have been doing an incredible job. It’s a pretty good combination.”
Venuto, a 6-foot-2, 198-pound forward from Whitmore Lake, Mich., has tallied three goals and an assist in 11 games. The 19-year-old has a pair of game-winning goals to share the team lead with Riese Gaber.
“It’s no surprise Antonio has earned a scholarship with Ferris State,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “He shows up every day, doesn’t do anything casually and has earned the trust and respect of his teammates and coaches during this early stage of the season. I’m very confident he will do the same at Ferris State.”
The Saints selected Venuto in the sixth round of the USHL Draft this spring after he contributed 15 goals and 28 points in 53 games for the Jamestown (N.Y.) Rebels of the North American League. He has played in all situations for the Saints this season.
Venuto visited Ferris State last weekend.
“It’s only about an hour and a half from home, and I always wanted to go to a school close to home,” Venuto said. “I loved the coaching staff, the campus is really nice, and really everything about it felt right. It was kind of a no-brainer.”
Cheremeta, a 5-11, 176-pound forward from Parkland, Fla., has contributed four goals and 11 points in 11 games after being selected in the third round of the USHL Draft this spring. He played 29 games and tallied three assists at Boston University last season before deciding to take a year of development in the USHL.
“We kind of mutually decided to go our separate ways, and Ohio State was one of the first schools to show a lot of interest in me,” Cheremeta said. “The entire coaching staff believed in me from the start, the facilities are unbelievable, and the academic side is outstanding. It’s a great business school, which was very important to me.
“Obviously, I’ve been very happy with this transition year. We’ve had a lot of team success, which is important. We just have to continue playing like we have.”
Cheremeta has been a consistent force in Dubuque. He has points in eight of the 11 games so far.
“We are so proud of the work Mark has done at this juncture,” David said. “His overall mindset and great competitive nature have benefitted us all as we embark on our journey through the USHL season.”