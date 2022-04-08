Philip Svedeback weathered a third-period storm to preserve a much-needed win over a potential playoff opponent for the Dubuque Fighting Saints.
Under siege for most of the third period, the goaltender made 20 saves in a 4-3 victory over Muskegon on Friday at Mystique Community Ice Center. The Lumberjacks (29-21-3-3) had beaten the Saints (35-16-2-3) in each of the last four meetings.
“Of course it was a big win, especially with it being so close to the playoffs and, knowing we might have to face them, it’s nice to know we can beat them,” Svedeback said. “I really liked the way we beat them, because it was a great team effort and everyone played for each other. That’s how you win hockey games in the playoffs.
“They came with a lot of pressure in the third period, but that’s what I expected after we took the lead early in the third period. I knew I was going to have to be on my toes, and the guys did a great job of keeping as much to the outside as possible.”
Shawn O’Donnell gave Dubuque its first lead of the night while short handed just 1:40 into the third period. Michael Feenstra made a strong defensive play in his own zone and sprung O’Donnell the other way.
Goalie Chase Clark stopped the breakaway attempt but didn’t control the rebound and O’Donnell slipped the loose puck into a small opening at the right post for his fourth goal of the season.
“That was one of the most-exciting moments of the year for me,” O’Donnell said. “Obviously, killing the penalty is the most important thing in that situation, but it’s always nice to help the team by scoring a big goal. Seeing the guys excited on the bench … it’s always a good feeling to hear them cheering for you. It was fun.
“That was a huge win for us. We played more of a defensive game than the last time we played them, but that’s the way we needed to play against them. It was nice to be rewarded for it with a win.”
Muskegon capitalized on the first power play of the night to take an early lead. During a multi-player scrum in the blue paint, Joey Larson slipped free and poked a loose puck into an open net behind Svedeback at 8:55 of the first period for his 31st goal of the season. Ben Strinden and Jacob Guevin were credited with the assists.
Stephen Halliday nearly tied the game at the 14:06 mark, but his shot from the right circle hit the goal post behind Clark and ricocheted to safety. But, on the very same shift and 26 seconds later, Halliday potted his 32nd goal of the season to tie the score.
Austin Oravetz and Ryan Beck worked the puck to Halliday at the top of the left faceoff circle. Halliday appeared to be looking for a tip in front, but he instead shot into a screen and the wrist shot found a hole in Clark.
Dubuque outshot the Lumberjacks, 16-6, in the period and enjoyed two power plays to Muskegon’s one.
The Lumberjacks regained the lead on the first shot of the second period. Strinden carried the puck in on the right wing and rifled a shot inside the left post for his 25th goal of the season just 40 seconds into the period. Tyler Dunbar and Guevin assisted.
Dubuque needed just 76 seconds to tie the game on a well-executed odd- man rush. Jackson Hallum and Davis Burnside connected on a tic-tac-toe passing sequence to free William Hallen for a one-on-one with Clark. Hallen deked the goalie to the left, then tucked the puck into a vacated net for his eighth goal of the season.
Quinn Hutson gave Muskegon its third lead of the night at the the 14:39 mark of the second. Svedeback stopped the initial shot, but Hutson got his own rebound and found a hole inside the right post. Phillip Tresca and Tyler Hotson assisted on Hutson’s 30th of the season.
But Kenny Connors pulled the Saints even a third time. Just five seconds after Muskegon’s second power play expired, Connors stole the puck and used his speed to create a 2-on-1 with Tristan Lemyre. Connors attempted to pass through the slot, but the puck hit a defender’s stick and took a left turn into the net for his 24th goal of the season.
“They’ve had our number, and they’re a good, dangerous team,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “You really have to be on your toes, because they can spring into offense very quickly. It’s not like we dominated tonight, but it is good to know that we can have success against them if we play the right way.”