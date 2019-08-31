Fresh off a historic run all the way to the Iowa Class 3A state championship football game, the Western Dubuque Bobcats picked up right where they left off.

Jake Hosch had two first-half rushing touchdowns, Calvin Harris threw for one and rushed for another, and the Bobcats scored all of their points in the first half in a 42-0 blowout win over Clinton on Friday in Clinton, Iowa.

Hosch opened the game with a 13-yard score on WD’s opening drive. Ben Bryant followed later in the first quarter with a 4-yard touchdown run, followed by Harris’ 4-yarder for 6 for a 21-0 lead to close out the first quarter. Hosch scored again to start the second quarter and Harris threaded a 15-yard TD pass to Will Burds for a 35-0 lead. The passing touchdown ties Harris with Dylan Gotto for the career lead (28)

The Bobcats host Williamsburg in their home opener next week.

Linn-Mar 27, Dubuque Senior 20 — At Marion, Iowa: Cain McWilliams opened the Rams’ season with a 62-yard touchdown run, but Senior lost a seesaw battle with Linn-Mar.

Maquoketa 42, Anamosa 21 — At Anamosa, Iowa: The Cardinals matched their win total from all of last season with a strong start to this year, doubling up Anamosa.

Monticello 14, Cascade 7 — At Monticello, Iowa: The Cougars fell in a low-scoring grind and will turn their focus to Benton.

Dyersville Beckman 42, LaPorte City Union 13 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Trailblazers opened the season with a home win and will now turn their attention to a road date with Monticello next week.

Wapsie Valley 52, Clayton Ridge 13 — At Fairbank, Iowa: The Eagles will try to get back on track when East Buchanan comes to town in Week 2.

East Buchanan 44, Maquoketa Valley 38 — At Winthrop, Iowa: The Wildcats will look to avenge this close loss when they welcome North Linn next week.

ILLINOIS

East Dubuque 26, Ashton-Franklin Center 0 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: The Warriors opened the season with a home victory and will look to keep that streak going next week with a road contest against Milledgeville.

West Carroll 22, Galena 20 — At Galena, Ill.: The Pirates had a 20-16 advantage with under 4 minutes to play when the Thunder scored with 1:35 remaining to hand Galena a tough season-opening loss.

Stockton 26, Milledgeville 0 — At Stockton, Ill.: The Blackhawks debuted with a shutout win and turn their focus to Freeport Aquin on the road.

River Ridge (Ill.) 60, Cuba/North Fulton 22 — At Cuba, Ill.: Caleb Rhodes scored four times and the Wildcats impressed in their 8-man football debut.

WISCONSIN

Potosi/Cassville 47, Royall 6 — At Potosi, Wis.: Brandon Klein’s 58-yard interception return for a touchdown highlighted a big first half for the co-op as Potosi/Cassville rolled through Royall and improved to 2-0.

New Lisbon 42, Boscobel 6 — At Boscobel, Wis.: The Bulldogs will look to bounce back next week.

Pecatonica/Argyle 34, Iowa-Grant 6 — At Blanchardville, Wis.: The Panthers are still searching for their first win of the season.

River Ridge (Wis.) 41, Wauzeka/Seneca 3 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Cole Crubel and Will Esser had two rushing touchdowns apiece and the Timberwolves improved to 2-0 to start the season.

Brookwood 47, Southwestern 12 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Breckin Schneider scored two rushing touchdowns for the Wildcats, but they couldn’t recover from a 28-6 halftime deficit.

Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 28, Cambridge 0 — At Benton, Wis.: Kaelen Shetler had two second-quarter rushing touchdowns, including a 73-yard score as the Knights tri-op improved to 2-0.

Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) 28, Cuba City 0 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Jaylen Rufenacht had two rushing touchdowns and the new Wisconsin-Illinois co-op improved to 2-0. The Cubans are still searching for their first win.

Mineral Point 62, Dodgeville 27 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: Will Straka scored six first-half touchdowns and the Pointers put up the points again.

Darlington 27, Lake Country Lutheran 26 (OT) — At Hartland, Wis.: The Redbirds gutted out a tight overtime victory to improve to 2-0.

Lancaster 36, River Valley 35 — At Spring Green, Wis.: The Flying Arrows can breathe easy after a close call against River Valley.

Fennimore 26, Richland Center 16 — At Richland Center, Wis.: The Golden Eagles earned their first win of the season.

Columbus 35, Platteville 0 — At Columbus, Wis.: A tough week for the Hillmen, who fell to 1-1.

Prairie du Chien 46, Waterloo 19 — At Waterloo, Wis.: Tyler Hannah scored three touchdown runs, including a 32-yarder at the start of the second quarter, and the Blackhawks took down Waterloo.

