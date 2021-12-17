The Iowa state volleyball tournament is on the move.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Board of Directors on Friday approved the Xtream Arena in Coralville to become the new home of the tournament beginning in 2022.
“We are excited to bring the state volleyball tournament to Xtream Arena and Coralville,” IGHSAU Executive Director Jean Berger said in a press release. “Xtream Arena is the premier volleyball venue in Iowa. We look forward to our partnership with the staffs at the arena and Think Iowa City.”
Xtream Arena is only the second venue to host the state tournament since the sport was sanctioned by the IGHSAU in 1973. The Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids – formerly the Five Seasons Center and U.S. Cellular Center -- has hosted the state tournament since 1991. Prior to that, the tournament was hosted by various high schools across the state.
The modern Xtream Arena opened in September 2020 and holds a capacity of 5,100 spectators, with additional floor seating. The arena is connected to the five court, 53,000-square foot GreenState Family Fieldhouse that is accessible from the event level. The facility has two high-definition video boards, a 360-degree ribbon board, LED lighting along with 12 suites and a 180-person club suite. The arena is home to the University of Iowa volleyball team as well as the Iowa Heartlanders ECHL hockey team.
“We are incredibly honored by the opportunity to host the IGHSAU girls state volleyball championships,” said Josh Schamberger, President of Think Iowa City and the Iowa City Area Sports Commission. “We know that we have very big shoes to fill with the standard that has been set for the past 31 years by Cedar Rapids. We are excited by that challenge and deeply appreciative of the confidence Director Berger and her board have placed in us.”
The 2021 state tournament in early November, now the last to be held in Cedar Rapids, saw Western Dubuque claim the Class 4A state championship, its first title in program history. West Delaware captured the Class 3A championship and Dyersville Beckman reached the state quarterfinals.