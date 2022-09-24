Ryan St. Louis converted a long breakaway just 1:55 into overtime on Saturday afternoon to lift the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 5-4 victory over Des Moines at the regular season-opening USHL Fall Classic in suburban Pittsburgh.

St. Louis’ younger brother, Lucas, handed off the puck to Mikey Burchill in the Des Moines zone, and Burchill decided to retreat deep into his own zone while skating 3-on-3. Burchill took advantage of the Buccaneers making a line change and found Ryan St. Louis up the middle of the ice. The left-handed shooting Ryan St. Louis backhanded a shot past sprawling goalie Jan Korec for his second goal of the contest.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.