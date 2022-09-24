Ryan St. Louis converted a long breakaway just 1:55 into overtime on Saturday afternoon to lift the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 5-4 victory over Des Moines at the regular season-opening USHL Fall Classic in suburban Pittsburgh.
St. Louis’ younger brother, Lucas, handed off the puck to Mikey Burchill in the Des Moines zone, and Burchill decided to retreat deep into his own zone while skating 3-on-3. Burchill took advantage of the Buccaneers making a line change and found Ryan St. Louis up the middle of the ice. The left-handed shooting Ryan St. Louis backhanded a shot past sprawling goalie Jan Korec for his second goal of the contest.
The Saints face Omaha on Sunday afternoon in the Fall Classic before returning home.
Dubuque capitalized – sort of – on the first power play of the season after Michael Bevilacqua tripped assistant captain Ryan St. Louis at the 11:05 mark of the opening stanza. Returning veteran Max Montes scored one second after the power play expired, but Bevilacqua had yet to exit the penalty box.
Theo Wallberg and Evan Brown worked the puck around the perimeter before Mikey Burchill put a change-up of a shot on Korec from the right circle. Korec couldn’t cover the puck, and Montes poked it across the goal line for the 24th goal of his three-year USHL career.
The Saints doubled the lead just 45 seconds into the middle stanza after outshooting the Buccaneers, 17-7, in the first. Owen Michaels lost a faceoff in his own zone, but Ryan St. Louis blocked a quick shot by Des Moines’ Joey Muldowney to spring a 3-on-2 break the other way. Burchill carried into the Buccaneers zone and centered a pass to defenseman Fisher Scott, who found St. Louis in the right-wing circle for a one-timer that handcuffed Korec. It marked the 15th goal of St. Louis’ USHL career and first in Dubuque after two seasons with the National Team Development Program.
Des Moines finally solved Saints goaltender Paxton Geisel at the 7:08 mark of the second. Anthony Ruklic took a Talon Sigurdson pass from behind the net and snuck a shot past Geisel from in tight.
Just 2:57 later, the Saints regained a two-goal cushion on defenseman Max Burkholder’s 12th career goal. Lucas St. Louis moved the puck along the blue line to his defense partner, and Burkholder found Riley Stuart along the right wing. Stuart slipped a pass through three defenders to a streaking Burkholder, who snapped a shot under the crossbar to make it 3-1.
But Des Moines got that goal back 78 seconds later, when Jak Vaarwerk shook off a Dubuque defenseman at the blue line and wristed a shot below Geisel’s blocker to make it a one-goal game. The Buccaneers pulled even on a Lubomir Kupco marker set up by Vaarwerk at the 14:35 mark.
Noah Powell needed just 17 seconds to give Dubuque the lead back. He took a Jacob Jeannette feed along the right wing, worked his way through three defenders before backhanding a shot under Korec for his first career USHL goal.
Des Moines pulled even again at 4:39 of the third period, when Bevilacqua sprung Kupco for a short breakaway on the right wing and the Slovak rifled a shot off the crossbar and into the net.
