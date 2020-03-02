The Wisconsin boys basketball tournament tips off on Tuesday. Here is a capsule look at area teams in Divisions 3-5. All games are at 7 p.m.
DIVISION 3 SECTIONAL 3
Tuesday regional semis: Dodgeville at Prairie du Chien; Platteville at River Valley; Richland Center at Edgewood; Poynette at Evansville; Brodhead at Marshall
Friday regional finals: PDC/Dodgeville winner vs. River Valley/Platteville winner; Richland Center/Edgewood winner at Turner; Pynette/Evansville winner at Lodi; Marshall/Brodhead winner at Edgerton
Sectionals are Saturday, March 12 and March 14. State tournament scheduled for March 19 and 21 in Madison.
Outlook: Top-seeded Turner (18-4) is the team to beat on this side of the bracket. Among local teams, Prairie du Chien (14-8) snagged the highest seed, but at No. 5, the Blackhawks have a play-in game to advance onward. Platteville (3-18) drew the 13 seed, pitting the Hillmen against No. 4 River Valley, the Southwest Wisconsin Conference champ. River Valley swept the season series, beating Platteville by 25 in their latest meeting. If Prairie du Chien and River Valley both advance as anticipated based on the seeds, it will mean a rubber match between the two squads. Prairie du Chien took the previous meeting, 74-59, at River Valley and have come on strong as winners of seven of their last eight.
DIVISION 4 SECTIONAL 3
Tuesday regional semis: Boscobel at Lancaster; Wisconsin Heights at River Ridge; Brookwood at New Glarus; Necedah at Belleville
Friday regional finals: Boscobel/Lancaster winner at Cuba City; New Glarus/Brookwood winner at Fennimore; Wisconsin Heights/River Ridge winner at Mineral Point; Necedah/Belleville winner at Darlington
Sectionals are Saturday, March 12 and March 14. State tournament scheduled for March 19 and 21 in Madison.
Outlook: Holding the top rank throughout the season, undefeated Cuba City (22-0) isn’t just expected to come out of its portion of the bracket; the Cubans are the Division 4 title favorites. Behind NCAA Division I prospect Brayden Dailey (23.9 points per game), as well as seniors Brady Olson (16.7) and Jackson Noll (11.3) and junior Jack Misky (15.3), Cuba City has as thorough a lineup as there is to find in Wisconsin this year. Boscobel and Lancaster will play for the right to take on the Cubans. … The other teams earning a bye — No. 2 Darlington, No. 3 Mineral Point and No. 4 Fennimore — represent the class of the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League alongside the Cubans. It’s unwise to count any of these teams out, with each of them boasting playmakers that point to sustained runs in the postseason. Expect to see the names Carter Lancaster (Darlington), Adam Larson (Fennimore) and Joah Filardo (MP) mentioned often this tournament. … That a team like River Ridge finds itself in a play-in game speaks further to the depth of this bracket. The sixth-seeded Timberwolves (18-4) were outright Six Rivers West champs with an 11-1 record in league. So, if there’s a sleeper in this mix, look to Patch Grove. …
DIVISION 5 SECTIONAL 3
Tuesday regional semis: North Crawford at Shullsburg; Ithaca at Benton; De Soto at Iowa-Grant; Cassville at Kickapoo; Belmont at Southwestern; Riverdale at Potosi; Weston at Wauzeka-Steuben; Highland at Seneca
Friday regional finals: Shullsburg/North Crawford winner vs. Weston/Wauzeka-Steuben winner; Benton/Ithaca winner vs. De Soto/Iowa-Grant; Kickapoo/Cassville winner vs. Southwestern/Belmont winner; Seneca/Highland winner vs. Riverdale/Potosi winner
Sectionals are Saturday, March 12 and March 14. State tournament scheduled for March 20-21 in Madison.
Outlook: No byes for any teams in this bracket, but top-seeded Wauzeka-Steuben and No. 2 Potosi are the top contenders. The Chieftains (16-6) came up just short of River Ridge for the Six Rivers West title. They have the best Division 5 resume among local teams in the field. … Sketching out the rest of the bracket is tough. Surely nobody wants to be drawn up with Southwestern (8-13), a sixth seed that has struggled to keep up with larger schools in the SWAL only to drop down to Wisconsin’s smallest division and make the most of the postseason. This year, that same case could be made for No. 4 Iowa-Grant. The Panthers (9-13) have held tough with SWAL opponents and it’s not out of the question that they could make some noise this postseason. … No. 5 Benton and No. 8 Shullsburg are also potential sleeper teams to watch. No. 11 Belmont and 14-seed Cassville will have to pull upsets if they hope to play on.