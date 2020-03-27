The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the football schedules for the 2020 season on Thursday. Here are the schedules for the area teams:
CLASS 4A
Dubuque Hempstead
Aug. 28 — vs. Dubuque Senior
Sept. 4 — at Iowa City West
Sept. 11 — at Davenport Central
Sept. 18 — vs. Davenport North
Sept. 25 — vs. Linn-Mar
Oct. 1 — at Davenport West
Oct. 9 — vs. Cedar Rapids Prairie
Oct. 16 — at Pleasant Valley
Oct. 23 — vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Dubuque Senior
Aug. 28 — at Dubuque Hempstead
Sept. 4 — vs. Linn-Mar
Sept. 11 — vs. Pleasant Valley
Sept. 18 — at Cedar Rapids Washington
Sept. 25 — at Muscatine
Oct. 2 — vs. Cedar Rapids Prairie
Oct. 9 — at Cedar Falls
Oct. 16 — vs. Davenport North
Oct. 22 — at Davenport West
CLASS 3A
Western Dubuque
Aug. 28 — at Cedar Rapids Xavier
Sept. 4 — at Davenport Assumption
Sept. 11 — vs. Washington
Sept. 18 — vs. North Scott
Sept. 25 — at Charles City
Oct. 2 — vs. Waverly-Shell Rock
Oct. 9 — vs. Waterloo East
Oct. 16 — at West Delaware
Oct. 23 — at Decorah
Dubuque Wahlert
Aug. 28 — at West Delaware
Sept. 4 — vs. Waterloo East
Sept. 11 — vs. Waverly-Shell Rock
Sept. 18 — at Decorah
Sept. 25 — vs. Clinton
Oct. 2 — at North Scott
Oct. 9 — at Marion
Oct. 16 — vs. Central DeWitt
Oct. 23 — vs. Davenport Assumption
West Delaware
Aug. 28 — vs. Dubuque Wahlert
Sept. 4 — at Clinton
Sept. 11 — at Davenport Assumption
Sept. 18 — vs. Webster City
Sept. 25 — at Decorah
Oct. 2 — vs. Charles City
Oct. 9 — at Waverly-Shell Rock
Oct. 16 — vs. Western Dubuque
Oct. 23 — vs. Waterloo East
CLASS 2A
Maquoketa
Aug. 28 — at Central DeWitt
Sept. 4 — vs. Independence
Sept. 11 — at Clinton
Sept. 18 — vs. Center Point-Urbana
Sept. 25 — at West Liberty
Oct. 2 — vs. Monticello
Oct. 9 — vs. Anamosa
Oct. 16 — at Tipton
Oct. 23 — at Camanche
CLASS 1A
Dyersville Beckman
Aug. 28 — at Iowa City Regina
Sept. 4 — vs. MFL/MarMac
Sept. 11 — vs. Anamosa
Sept. 18 — at Monticello
Sept. 25 — vs. Northeast Goose Lake
Oct. 2 — at Cascade
Oct. 9 — vs. Durant
Oct. 16 — at Wilton
Oct. 23 — vs. West Branch
Cascade
Aug. 28 — at Monticello
Sept. 4 — vs. Maquoketa Valley
Sept. 11 — vs. Camanche
Sept. 18 — at Bellevue
Sept. 25 — at West Branch
Oct. 2 — vs. Dyersville Beckman
Oct. 9 — vs. Wilton
Oct. 16 — at Northeast Goose Lake
Oct. 23 — at Durant
CLASS A
Bellevue
Aug. 28 — at MFL/MarMac
Sept. 4 — vs. Durant
Sept. 11 — at Northeast Goose Lake
Sept. 18 — vs. Cascade
Sept. 25 — at North Linn, Troy Mills
Oct. 2 — vs. Alburnett
Oct. 9 — at Maquoketa Valley
Oct. 16 — at Edgewood-Colesburg
Oct. 23 — vs. East Buchanan
Clayton Ridge
Aug. 28 — vs. East Buchanan
Sept. 4 — at Lisbon
Sept. 11 — vs. Edgewood-Colesburg
Sept. 18 — at North Linn, Troy Mills
Sept. 25 — vs. South Winneshiek
Oct. 2 — vs. MFL/Mar-Mac
Oct. 9 — at Postville
Oct. 16 — at Starmont
Oct. 23 — vs. Wapsie Valley
Edgewood-Colesburg
Aug. 28 — vs. Grundy Center
Sept. 4 — at Starmont
Sept. 11 — at Clayton Ridge
Sept. 18 — vs. MFL/MarMac
Sept. 25 — at Alburnett
Oct. 2 — vs. East Buchanan
Oct. 9 — at North Linn, Troy Mills
Oct. 16 — vs. Bellevue
Oct. 23 — vs. Maquoketa Valley
Maquoketa Valley
Aug. 28 — vs. Starmont
Sept. 4 — at Cascade
Sept. 11 — at MFL/MarMac
Sept. 18 — vs. Nashua-Plainfield
Sept. 25 — at East Buchanan
Oct. 2 — vs. North Linn, Troy Mills
Oct. 9 — vs. Bellevue
Oct. 16 — at Alburnett
Oct. 23 — at Edgewood-Colesburg