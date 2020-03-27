The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the football schedules for the 2020 season on Thursday. Here are the schedules for the area teams:

CLASS 4A

Dubuque Hempstead

Aug. 28 — vs. Dubuque Senior

Sept. 4 — at Iowa City West

Sept. 11 — at Davenport Central

Sept. 18 — vs. Davenport North

Sept. 25 — vs. Linn-Mar

Oct. 1 — at Davenport West

Oct. 9 — vs. Cedar Rapids Prairie

Oct. 16 — at Pleasant Valley

Oct. 23 — vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson

Dubuque Senior

Aug. 28 — at Dubuque Hempstead

Sept. 4 — vs. Linn-Mar

Sept. 11 — vs. Pleasant Valley

Sept. 18 — at Cedar Rapids Washington

Sept. 25 — at Muscatine

Oct. 2 — vs. Cedar Rapids Prairie

Oct. 9 — at Cedar Falls

Oct. 16 — vs. Davenport North

Oct. 22 — at Davenport West

CLASS 3A

Western Dubuque

Aug. 28 — at Cedar Rapids Xavier

Sept. 4 — at Davenport Assumption

Sept. 11 — vs. Washington

Sept. 18 — vs. North Scott

Sept. 25 — at Charles City

Oct. 2 — vs. Waverly-Shell Rock

Oct. 9 — vs. Waterloo East

Oct. 16 — at West Delaware

Oct. 23 — at Decorah

Dubuque Wahlert

Aug. 28 — at West Delaware

Sept. 4 — vs. Waterloo East

Sept. 11 — vs. Waverly-Shell Rock

Sept. 18 — at Decorah

Sept. 25 — vs. Clinton

Oct. 2 — at North Scott

Oct. 9 — at Marion

Oct. 16 — vs. Central DeWitt

Oct. 23 — vs. Davenport Assumption

West Delaware

Aug. 28 — vs. Dubuque Wahlert

Sept. 4 — at Clinton

Sept. 11 — at Davenport Assumption

Sept. 18 — vs. Webster City

Sept. 25 — at Decorah

Oct. 2 — vs. Charles City

Oct. 9 — at Waverly-Shell Rock

Oct. 16 — vs. Western Dubuque

Oct. 23 — vs. Waterloo East

CLASS 2A

Maquoketa

Aug. 28 — at Central DeWitt

Sept. 4 — vs. Independence

Sept. 11 — at Clinton

Sept. 18 — vs. Center Point-Urbana

Sept. 25 — at West Liberty

Oct. 2 — vs. Monticello

Oct. 9 — vs. Anamosa

Oct. 16 — at Tipton

Oct. 23 — at Camanche

CLASS 1A

Dyersville Beckman

Aug. 28 — at Iowa City Regina

Sept. 4 — vs. MFL/MarMac

Sept. 11 — vs. Anamosa

Sept. 18 — at Monticello

Sept. 25 — vs. Northeast Goose Lake

Oct. 2 — at Cascade

Oct. 9 — vs. Durant

Oct. 16 — at Wilton

Oct. 23 — vs. West Branch

Cascade

Aug. 28 — at Monticello

Sept. 4 — vs. Maquoketa Valley

Sept. 11 — vs. Camanche

Sept. 18 — at Bellevue

Sept. 25 — at West Branch

Oct. 2 — vs. Dyersville Beckman

Oct. 9 — vs. Wilton

Oct. 16 — at Northeast Goose Lake

Oct. 23 — at Durant

CLASS A

Bellevue

Aug. 28 — at MFL/MarMac

Sept. 4 — vs. Durant

Sept. 11 — at Northeast Goose Lake

Sept. 18 — vs. Cascade

Sept. 25 — at North Linn, Troy Mills

Oct. 2 — vs. Alburnett

Oct. 9 — at Maquoketa Valley

Oct. 16 — at Edgewood-Colesburg

Oct. 23 — vs. East Buchanan

Clayton Ridge

Aug. 28 — vs. East Buchanan

Sept. 4 — at Lisbon

Sept. 11 — vs. Edgewood-Colesburg

Sept. 18 — at North Linn, Troy Mills

Sept. 25 — vs. South Winneshiek

Oct. 2 — vs. MFL/Mar-Mac

Oct. 9 — at Postville

Oct. 16 — at Starmont

Oct. 23 — vs. Wapsie Valley

Edgewood-Colesburg

Aug. 28 — vs. Grundy Center

Sept. 4 — at Starmont

Sept. 11 — at Clayton Ridge

Sept. 18 — vs. MFL/MarMac

Sept. 25 — at Alburnett

Oct. 2 — vs. East Buchanan

Oct. 9 — at North Linn, Troy Mills

Oct. 16 — vs. Bellevue

Oct. 23 — vs. Maquoketa Valley

Maquoketa Valley

Aug. 28 — vs. Starmont

Sept. 4 — at Cascade

Sept. 11 — at MFL/MarMac

Sept. 18 — vs. Nashua-Plainfield

Sept. 25 — at East Buchanan

Oct. 2 — vs. North Linn, Troy Mills

Oct. 9 — vs. Bellevue

Oct. 16 — at Alburnett

Oct. 23 — at Edgewood-Colesburg