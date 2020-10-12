Iowa sent its top two pass rushers to the next level over the last two years.
Now the Hawkeyes are using a familiar mantra to fill holes along the defensive line.
Former Big Ten Conference sack king AJ Epenesa skipped his senior year and was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft this past spring. The prior year, Anthony Nelson left early to pursue his pro career.
Now, Chauncey Golston and Daviyon Nixon are expected to be the next big-time playmakers up front. But don’t be surprised if somebody else steps up, too.
“It’s next man in,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Thursday. “But most of our guys grow into roles. It’s usually how it works. Our best players, (are often just) OK as freshmen, but they’re pretty good players (as upperclassmen). So most of our guys grow into the role.
“You talk about Chauncey Golston, a guy who was 210 pounds or 215 pounds, when we recruited him, but the way he’s worked, the way he’s matured, he’s not only a really good football player, but one of our team leaders, in his own quiet way. We’re counting on him to really have a good year.”
Golston is currently penciled in as the starter at left defensive end on Ferentz’s preliminary two-deep depth chart. Nixon and Austin Schulte were in the top spots at the tackle positions while Zach VanValkenburg is expected to man the right end.
Ends Logan Lee and Joe Evans, and tackles John Waggoner, Jack Heflin and Noah Shannon provide depth on the second team.
“We have plenty of capable bodies. It should be a pretty good unit this year, Schulte said.
The Hawkeyes lost 21 of their 33 sacks from last year, but no hole is bigger than the one left by Epenesa. The 54th overall pick in the NFL Draft was the Hawkeyes’ sixth-leading tackler last year at right end and posted a team-high 11.5 sacks with four forced fumbles. He recorded his first NFL sack in a Sept. 27 victory over the Los Angeles Rams and has just one tackle.
“I don’t think we’re out here trying to replace AJ,” Golston said. “AJ is off doing big things with the (Buffalo) Bills, but we’re just trying to be the best defense that we can and be as productive as possible. I don’t think we’re trying to replace him. He left a void so we’re just stepping up and doing our job.”
One name to watch could be Evans, a sophomore who transitioned from linebacker during 2019 spring practice. He played in just eight games in 2019, but was second on the team with four sacks as a redshirt freshman. He had a career-high 1.5 sacks in wins over Northwestern and Minnesota.
“It’s got to come from everyone. Everybody’s got to do their part and hopefully we’re working hard out there and playing hard and we’ll see some guys emerge,” Ferentz said. “But you just never know where those good stories are going to come from. And I can say this, we have a bunch of guys in that group who are working really hard and I think have a chance to be really good football players for us.”
Golston and Nixon had three sacks each a year ago. Waggoner has the only other sack among the returning defensive linemen.
Heflin, a Northern Illinois transfer, had 31 tackles with 8.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and three forced fumbles a year ago. Fellow NIU transfer Matt Lorbeck had 34 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks for the Huskies last year.
“As a team we’ve just got to make sure we always come together and just keep growing together,” Nixon said. “Last year there was more to it than just 11 guys on the field playing your all, playing as one.
“We always played as one when we hit the field. So this year if we can do that times 10, us not having as many experienced guys on the field shouldn’t matter. As long as we play as one and do what our coaches tell us it shouldn’t be a problem.”