DES MOINES — Des Moines Christian’s offense finally woke up. Unfortunately, Dyersville Beckman’s never did.
The third-seeded Lions used a pivotal 18-4 run over the course of the third quarter to break open a tight game, pulling away in the second half from the No. 6 Trailblazers, 58-38, on Tuesday in an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal at Wells Fargo Arena.
“The game of basketball is possession-by-possession,” Beckman coach Michael Molony said. “They kept building on their lead and we just had a turnover or missed a tough shot. They kept building plays and it made us scramble, we got risky and that stretched it out more. This was a competitive game, but you have to give them the credit.”
Adam Witty scored a game-high 20 points, Elijah Hess had 14 and Ben Loverude added 12 as the Lions (22-2) advanced to Thursday’s state semifinals. The Trailblazers (16-8) closed a memorable season after making their first state tournament appearace since 2007, and were led by senior Jack Gehling’s tough double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds.
“We had the lead early in the third, but we just couldn’t get back in the groove,” Gehling said. “We needed to find a run and couldn’t get it back. But, there’s nowhere else I’d rather end my career. We went through a lot this season, and no matter if we won this game or lost this game, it was still a great season.”
Jake Hermsen added eight points and Logan Goedken chipped in seven for the Blazers. Mason White — Beckman’s star senior guard who averaged 20 points per game before tearing the ACL in his right knee — scored his first contested points (he was allowed to score a basket on senior night) since going down on Jan. 8, drilling two treys for six points.
“He’s been the emotional leader for us the last two or three weeks,” Molony said. “He worked his butt off to get back. He’s a great scorer and it was cool to see him get that and the crowd loved it. I knew we had him in our back pocket and he came through with some big shots and gave us a chance.”
Beckman finished 14-for-38 shooting from the field for a 36.8% clip, which proved costly when the Lions went on their third-quarter run and the Blazers could just never catch up. Leading scorer Padraig Gallagher was bottled up by an aggressive Loverude — with plenty of helpers — and held the sophomore sharpshooter to three points on just two shot attempts.
“They didn’t want him to score, which makes a lot of sense because he’s a really good basketball player,” Molony said. “He’s going to see that again next year and he’s seen it this year. Loverude’s got some really good size and they were determined to not leave him any room. Paddy battled through it.”
Goedken’s 3-pointer got the Blazers on the board, then Logan Burchard added another trey for an early 6-2 lead. The excitement offensively for the rest of the first half was few and far between as both teams were patient on the offensive end, but most possessions ended in missed shots or turnovers.
The Lions capped a 7-0 run to regain the lead late in the first, but Hermsen’s bucket in the paint handed Beckman a 10-9 lead to close the period.
The defenses continued winning in the second quarter, as the teams combined for 15 turnovers in the first half — with 10 coming from the Blazers. Despite that, Beckman persevered as the teams traded buckets before Tristan Brown’s putback gave Christian a 16-12 lead with 1:36 until halftime.
Beckman responded with a 5-0 run, as Hermsen scored inside before White drilled a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left. When the Lions took back the lead in the closing seconds, Goedken fired a deep pass to Gehling for a bucket at the horn and a 19-18 lead for the Blazers at the break.
“We thought the runs went the way we wanted them to in the first half,” Molony said. “When they broke out a little, we answered. Unfortunately, we couldn’t do that in the second half. That’s a credit to them.”
When Gehling collected an offensive rebound and scored to open the third quarter to give Beckman a 21-18 lead, the Lions woke up. Hess’ athletic drive for a bucket and the foul capped a 7-0 run, and Christian never trailed again. Witty and Loverude scored in transition, then Hess delivered again on the fast break. Loverude connected on a trey at the buzzer to push the Lions’ lead to 36-23 in a game that was nip-and-tuck until then.
“I don’t know,” Gehling said of Christian’s defensive pressure. “We just … I don’t know. We couldn’t get going on offense.”
Goedken’s deep 3 cut Beckman’s deficit to 36-26 to open the final quarter, but the Lions again had the answer. Gallagher finally scored his only field goal with 4:41 to play, but Christian’s 40-19 overall charge in the second half put an end to Beckman’s run at The Well.
“It was a heck of a season,” Gehling said. “It’s a great achievement to make it to state, and we can’t hang our heads on this. It was a special year.”