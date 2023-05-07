Clarke’s hot start to the Heart of America Conference tournament came to an abrupt end.
The Pride lost a 2-1 pitcher’s duel to Grand View and fell to MidAmerica Nazarene, 10-5, to bow out of Heart postseason play on Saturday at Sky Bacon Stadium in Ozark, Mo.
Dubuque Senior grad Johnny Blake struck out six and surrendered just two earned runs over eight stellar innings on the mound, but the Pride managed just a lone third-inning run. Blake accounted for two of Clarke’s eight hits, going 2-for-4 at the plate.
Recommended for you
Thomas Brannon and Kainoa Torres each went 3-for-5, and Kieron Crowder and Daniel Phyle contributed two hits apiece toward a 13-hit attack, for the Pride (29-18, 21-10).
Simpson 4-5, Dubuque 13-1 — At Indianola, Iowa: Aiden Sullivan allowed one hit over six shutout innings, Colin Husko, Matt Wolverton, Cole DeStafanis and Joe Unger drove in two runs each as the Spartans claimed Game 2 to win the series over the Storm. UD (26-12, 13-10) earned the No. 5 seed in the American Rivers Conference tournament and will play Coe on Thursday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Dubuque 4-4, Simpson 3-7 — At Dubuque: Kaitlyn Powell had two hits and three RBIs, Dariann Diorio went 3-for-3 and Ally Gullette allowed just three runs over seven innings as the Spartans beat the Storm in the opener. Madyson Dwight, Bella Como and Megan Leick had two hits each in the Game 2 defeat.
MEN’S TRACK
Pioneers’ Jelinek 2nd — At Whitewater, Wis.: UW-Platteville’s McKade Jelinek finished runner-up in the discus (52.17 meters), and teammates Ben Veverka (50.28m) and Justin Eichler (48.08m) finished third and fifth, respectively, at the WIAC Championships. The Pioneers’ 4x400 relay of Spencer Vanek, Zach Zenner, Evan Graves and Dylan Miller finished third in 3:16.98.
Kell takes silver — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Tyler Kell cleared 1.95 meters to finish second in the high jump at the Heart of America Conference Championships. The Pride’s Noah Church was third (27:42.67) and Ben Vasquez was fifth (28:49.65) in the 10,000, and Kain Sourbeer was fifth in the 400 (49.97).
WOMEN’S TRACK
Digman, Lawrence win WIAC titles — At Whitewater, Wis.: Former area preps Skye Digman and Emma Lawrence both won a pair of individual titles for UW-La Crosse at the WIAC Championships.
Digman, a Platteville, Wis., native, set the facility record in winning the shot put (15.23 meters). She also won the discus (47.96m) to give her three conference titles in two days.
Lawrence, a former Benton standout, set a facility record in winning the 400 hurdles (1:00.80) and as part of the 4x100 relay (46.73). She also won the 100 hurdles (13.84).
UW-Platteville’s Ella Mackiewicz was second in the high jump (1.56m) and Brenna Noon was third in the shot put (13.56m).
Rowland 2nd — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Clarke’s Allena Rowland finished second in the 400 (57.24) and 400 hurdles (1:03.85) at the Heart of America Conference Championships, leading the Pride to a fourth-place team finish. Jayce Franco was fourth in the 3,000 steeplechase (12:25.50).
MEN’S GOLF
Spartans 6th — At Muscatine, Iowa: Dubuque’s Brad Beuchel (80-79-75—234) finished eight individually and the Spartans (331-317—965) placed sixth overall in the American Rivers Conference Championships at Geneva Golf & Country Club. Dominic Leli (79-85-83—247) placed 32nd individually for Loras, which was ninth as a team (323-335-344—1,002).
PREP BASEBALL
Warren/Stockton wins 2 — Reed McNutt was 2-for-2 with a triple, Jared Dvorak and Wyatt Janecke also tripled, and Brady Broshous allowed just two hits as Warren/Stockton clobbered Polo at home. Dvorak went 3-for-3 in an 11-1 victory at Monroe.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Huseman 1st in 100 — At Winnebago, Ill.: Bradey Huseman (11.20) claimed gold in the 100, and teamed with Sam Eaton, Myles Schumacher and Carson Huseman to win the 4x100 relay (43.81) as Galena/EastDubuque/River Ridge (119) placed third behind Lena-Winslow (152.5) and Winnebago (128.5) in the Winnebago Mowen Invite on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.