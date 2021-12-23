Ironically, Mary Kate King’s journey to becoming a Cyclone began when she relocated to the Hawkeye State.
The former Dubuque Wahlert basketball standout’s family moved to Dubuque from Rochester, Minn., when she was 5 years old and immediately befriended some Iowa State alumni.
“When we moved to Dubuque, some of the first people we met were Iowa State fans,” King said. “So, not knowing any better, we just became Cyclone fans.”
Now, the court catalyst who averaged 12.1 points per game on last year’s Wahlert team that made the state tournament for the first time since 2013, is living out her dream as a walk-on for the 13th-ranked Cyclones.
“I grew up going to some games being a Cyclone fan,” King said. “So, getting to actually be on the court and experience the Hilton Magic, it’s unreal.”
King knew she wanted to continue her basketball career after high school, and considered several smaller schools with opportunities for immediate playing time.
But her heart has always bled Cardinal and Gold, and through persistent contact with the Iowa State coaching staff, she was offered a spot on the team as a walk-on.
“I wanted to play basketball in college and had been in talks with them the past year,” King said. “It all just kind of worked out at the end of spring, so I walked-on to the team at the end of the fall.”
With 12 scholarship players on a nationally-ranked Division I team, making it as a walk-on is a rare feat in its own.
“They haven’t had a walk-on in quite a few years,” King said. “So, it is something that typically doesn’t happen every year.”
While she hasn’t seen a ton of playing time so far this season, King is happy to provide whatever she can to the success of the Cyclones program.
“My role on the team is whatever they need it to be,” she said. “I’ve just been very open and very grateful for the opportunity, so any way that I can help, I’m there to help. Whatever way I can make the team and program better is how I’d define my role.”
Kris Spiegler, King’s coach at Wahlert, knew her former player was determined to fulfill her dream of playing at Iowa State.
“She really had her sights high on making this work at Iowa State,” Spiegler said. “She had a nice visit with (Iowa State head coach) Bill Fennelly and went in understanding what her role would be. When it all came together, here she is. She’s got her chance to be playing at a D-I school and learning from one of the best coaches around at Iowa State.”
Spiegler described King as “a coach on the floor,” so it’s no surprise that she is making an impact on college basketball’s biggest stage.
“She has a really high basketball IQ and is always working to improve herself and is confident in what she can do,” Spiegler said. “To have that kind of player on the floor is huge. She’s one of those kids that will step up to whatever role she’s asked to assume.”
King has appeared in five games, averaging 4.6 minutes. She has scored two points and has three rebounds and one steal.
Hilton Coliseum is widely known as one of the most raucous arenas in the country and for its passionate fanbase, especially for the support behind women’s basketball.
King experienced this in the stands as a child, and now first-hand as she trots on the court, donning the Cardinal and Gold.
“Nothing compares to Hilton Magic,” she said. “We have a great fan support system. Iowa State women’s basketball has some of the best fans in the country, no doubt. There’s just a ton of support.”
The Hilton Magic was never more on display than on Dec. 8 when then 15th-ranked Iowa State bested No. 12 Iowa, 77-70, in the first-ever top-15 matchup between the bitter rivals.
“The Hilton Magic is definitely like a sixth player almost,” King said. “They’re a great addition with the energy. Most other gyms don’t have that same energy, so when other teams come in and play, it’s just another factor that plays into it.”
King said beating the Hawkeyes was most certainly her biggest thrill.
“Definitely beating Iowa was awesome. Up to this point, that’s been the highlight so far,” she said.
Especially since she grew up in predominately pro-Hawkeye Eastern Iowa.
“We didn’t know any better,” King said. “We did not realize this was a Hawkeye part of the state. It’s a rare occasion when you meet a Cyclone fan here in Dubuque.”