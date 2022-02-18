Winning regional championships has developed into a nice habit for the Galena girls basketball program.
Addie Hefel scored 20 points and Gracie Furlong added 14 as the Pirates added to their collection on Thursday night, claiming their sixth Illinois Class 1A regional championship over the past nine years with a 47-32 victory over Lanark Eastland in Lanark, Ill.
Galena advanced to Tuesday’s sectional semifinals in Forreston against Freeport Aquin.
Cuba City 63, Fennimore 39 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Ella Vosberg scored 23 points to power the Cubans (16-8).
Platteville 52, Dodgeville 28 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: Lizzie Poller delivered 16 points to lead the Hillmen to the win.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dubuque Hempstead 68, Iowa City Liberty 59 — At Moody Gymnasium: Kellen Strohmeyer scored 25 points and Cameron Fens dropped 24 points as the Mustangs (11-10)scored 27 in the fourth to pull away from the Lightning.
Dubuque Senior 73, Iowa City High 47 — At Nora Gymnasium: Devonta Jackson scored 18 points, while Jalen Johnson and Josh Brauer added 10 apiece, and the Rams (11-10) routed the Little Hawks.
Dubuque Wahlert 67, Cedar Rapids Xavier 64 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Golden Eagles held on for a tight victory on the road over the Saints.
Western Dubuque 56, Iowa City West 53 (2OT) — At Iowa City: Nick Bryant scored 19 points and Carson Schute added 14 points as the Bobcats pulled past the Trojans in double overtime.
Dyersville Beckman 49, West Branch 46 (OT) — At West Branch, Iowa: Padraig Gallagher was a machine, scoring 31 points and willing the Trailblazers (13-10) to victory in overtime in a Class 2A District 10 semifinal. Beckman advanced to the district final on Tuesday at Mount Vernon High School against Williamsburg (21-2).
Logan Goedken added 13 points for the Blazers, and Ryan Burchard sealed the win with a pair of free throws with 20 seconds to play in overtime.
Williamsburg 68, Cascade 50 — At Williamsburg, Iowa: The Cougars (9-14) fell into an 11-0 hole at the end of the first quarter and couldn’t climb back in the Class 2A District 10 semifinal against Williamsburg.
Bellevue 45, Easton Valley 42 — At Miles, Iowa: The Comets (11-12) came up with a huge win and upset Easton Valley (19-3) in a Class 1A District 8 semifinal. Bellevue advanced to the district final on Tuesday at Maquoketa High School to face Springville (19-4).
Edgewood-Colesburg 60, Lansing Kee 53 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Vikings (20-3) grinded past the Hawks in a Class 1A District 6 semifinal. Ed-Co advanced to the district final on Tuesday at Starmont High School to face Wapsie Valley (16-5).
North Linn 48, Maquoketa Valley 25 — At Troy Mills, Iowa: The Wildcats closed their season in a Class 1A District 5 semifinal loss to the Lynx.
Scales Mound 73, Shullsburg 35 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Benjamin Vandigo scored 17 points and Ben Werner and Zayden Ellsworth added 11 apiece as the Illinois Class 1A No. 1-ranked Hornets (29-2) rolled to another win.
East Dubuque 64, West Carroll 20 — At Savanna, Ill.: Jacob Lange scored 12 points as the Warriors cruised to victory to close the regular season at 22-7.