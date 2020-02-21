The Birt brothers played a pivotal role in helping Milikin University win the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin wrestling championship for the first time in school history this weekend.
Tristan Birt, a senior who prepped at Dubuque Wahlert, won at 157 and Bradan Birt, a junior from Western Dubuque, won at 165 pounds. It was the second title for Tristan Birt who won at 149 in 2019 and the third straight title for Bradan Birt.
Bradan Birt was named the CCIW’s Most Outstanding Wrestler.
Tristan Birt won his title with a 7-3 decision over Augustana’s Danny Terronez. After an opening round bye, he defeated Jack Rathbun of MSOE in the semifinals by fall at 2:00.
Bradan Birt opened the competition with a pin of Wheaton’s Stephen Watson in 1:19. He won his semifinal match by technical fall, 19-4, over Augustana’s AJ Geraci before winnin the championship match by fall in just 19 seconds over Elmhurst’s Mike Huck. Bradan Birt is now 32-1 on the season and ranked fifth in the nation at 165.
WIAC honors Voelker, Pioneers clinch share of league title — The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference selected University of Wisconsin-Platteville guard Carter Voelker, a senior from Kiel, Wis., as its men’s basketball player of the week. He averaged 25.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in a 2-0 week for the Pioneers. In a 94-54 win over UW-River Falls on Feb. 15, he had 30 points and five assists.
The NCAA Division III No. 7-ranked Pioneers (21-3, 11-2 WIAC) clinched at least a share of the WIAC regular season title with their 80-56 win at UW-Eau Claire on Wednesday night. The league crown is the second in three seasons for the Pioneers and 21st in program history. The win also secured the top seed in the WIAC tournament for Platteville, which will receive a bye and host a tournament semifinal on Thursday, Feb. 27.
Loras’ Murray feted — The American Rivers Conference selected Loras College senior 157-pounder Brandon Murray as its athlete of the week and wrestler of the week. Ranked No.4 he, helped third-ranked Loras snap No.1 Wartburg’s 220 consecutive conference dual wins with a 19-17 decision on Friday to claim the program’s first league title. He pinned Wartburg’s Shea Hartzler, giving the Duhawks six critical team points. It was the only pin for the Duhawks.
Tigges to Iowa Central —Dubuque Senior linebacker DaShawn Tigges will continue his football career at Iowa Central Community College. He tallied 35.5 tackles for the Rams this season.
Fox playing at Whitewater —Hayden Fox, a sophomore from Stockton, Ill., is a member of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater baseball team. The Warhawks have been picked to win the WIAC and opened the season ranked No. 17 in NCAA Division III.