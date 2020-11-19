Flexibility is going to be a key word for the University of Northern Iowa basketball team as it plots a return to the NCAA tournament.
That will hold true for every program in the nation this year as the 2020-21 season gets ready to tip off under the cloud of a global coronavirus pandemic.
Already the Panthers have altered their schedule, announcing Wednesday that they would participate in a season-opening eight-team tournament in Sioux Falls, S.D., instead of an originally scheduled on-campus tournament hosted by the University of Nebraska.
Northern Iowa will now play West Virginia next Wednesday in the tournament’s quarterfinals to open the season. The Panthers were set to play Saint Louis in Lincoln, Neb., before the switch.
“One thing I’ve talked with our guys, going back six, seven, really eight months, is being patient and being flexible and being willing to be able to look at the big picture and kind of roll with the punches. But being flexible is one of the things we’ve talked about a lot,” Panthers coach Ben Jacobson said during the team’s media day Zoom call on Wednesday. “There’s teams that are going to Nebraska still that were counting on us being there, and I do not like that part at all.
“But given all the conversations that happened over the last 24 hours and where things were at, this was the right decision. I know it’s the right decision, I just don’t like having to do it a week before an event where teams were counting on us somewhere else.”
UNI went 25-6 last year but lost its opening game of the MVC tournament to rival Drake, leaving open the question if the Panthers would have gotten the chance to play in the NCAA tournament even if it hadn’t been canceled by the pandemic.
And the threat of games being canceled hasn’t been diminished — even some eight months later.
“It’s going to be very important for us to focus on ourselves and then take our opponents one game at a time. Right now, like today what happened, we thought we were playing Saint Louis but it kind of flipped just in a matter of a few hours,” said junior guard AJ Green, the reigning Missouri Valley Conference player of the year. “(We need to) be able to focus on the next game we have and not look ahead to anything, and then just in the meantime focus on ourselves every day and how we can improve and reach our goals as a team.”
Expectations remain high this year, and the only real losses to the roster were forward Luke McDonnell and guards Spencer Haldeman and Isaiah Brown — three players who left their mark on the program as mentors.
Cedar Falls native Green fronts the Panthers after a breakthrough season last year. The 6-foot-1 junior flirted with the NBA draft process in the offseason, opting to return to the Panthers after averaging 19.7 points per game.
Redshirt junior forward Austin Phyfe (11.2 points, 8.2 rebounds per game) and senior guards Trae Berhow (12.5 points per game) and Tywhon Pickford (3.6 points) round out the Panthers’ group of veterans.
“With everything happening last year and us not knowing if we put together that (tournament resume), if we were going to be in or not, this year we’re ready to make that run,” Pickford said.
Former Dubuque Senior star Noah Carter is in the mix off underclassmen hoping to carve out a bigger role after averaging 4.3 points and 1.7 rebounds as a freshman. Sophomores James Betz and Antwan Kimmons, and freshmen Bowen Born and Nate Heise will also see minutes when the season kicks off next week.
“All five of those guys are, they’re good players,” Jacobson said. “They’ve got a ton to learn, but they are good players, and very capable of making plays. We’re excited about all five of those guys.”
George Mason transfer Goanar Mar, a 6-7 senior forward, has not yet had his transfer waiver approved, but should eventually join the Panthers’ rotation, and freshman Tytan Anderson is out until about January with a knee injury.
Northern Iowa is scheduled to play road games against Wisconsin, Richmond and Marshall along with the eight-team tournament in Sioux Falls — which also includes Saint Mary’s, Memphis, Creighton, South Dakota State, Utah State and Wichita State.
The Panthers will host UW-Green Bay in December but are still looking to fill out the non-conference schedule with two more home games.
Jacobson’s hope for now is to line up a pair of non-Division I schools to come to Cedar Falls and give the Panthers three non-conference games. Jacobson said the McLeod Center could currently host 25% capacity.
“Right now, that’s the number that we’re at,” he said. “If that stays that way, guys I want our fans to be able to, at least the season ticket holders that would be able to get in the building, to be able to get out of the house and sit in the McLeod Center and see the guys.”