A capsule look at the 107th running of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association boys cross country championships and the 46th annual girls cross country championships, and a look at area qualifiers:
When: Saturday
Where: The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids, 5K layout for both boys and girls.
Ticket price: $8.
Girls schedule: Division 2, noon; Division 1, 12:40 p.m.; Division 3, 1:20 p.m.
Boys schedule: Division 2, 2 p.m.; Division 1, 2:35 p.m.; Division 3, 3:10 p.m.
Who qualified: The top two teams and the top five individuals not on qualifying teams advanced from sectionals. Area Division 2 runners ran sectionals at Spring Green, while Division 3 runners competed at Boscobel.
Parking information: https://www.wiaawi.org
DIVISION 3
Girls individual qualifier: Boscobel sophomore Abri Brown finished eighth overall at sectionals in 20:28. She finished 55th overall at state in 20:59 last season.
Girls team qualifiers: Lancaster won the sectional title with 80 points, three less than runner-up Darlington. Sophomore Bridee Burks finished third in 19:58, followed by junior Kristin Muench (6th in 20:18), sophomore Anna Murphy (11th in 21:02), freshman Lainee Burks (29th in 22:20), sophomore Meg Walker (31st in 22:31), sophomore Finley Knapp (42nd in 23:02) and freshman Jenna Wolf (58th in 24:16). The Flying Arrows won the state team title with 74 points last season and return Bridee Burks, Muench, Murphy and Walker from that squad.
• Darlington also advanced to state after finishing 12 points clear of Boscobel. The Redbirds’ runners at sections included: sophomore Judith Meister (4th in 20:14), freshman Ashlyn Norgard (12th in 21:02), junior Morgan Black (13th in 21:13), sophomore Allyson Meyers (19th in 21:36), senior Maddie Crist (35th in 22:42), junior Brooke Douglas (39th in 22:46) and senior Gracie Douglas (50th in 23:45).
Boys individual qualifiers: Fennimore senior Ian Berry took sixth at sectionals in 17:09. He finished 13th at state last year in 16:52. Shullsburg junior Niko Karavergos took eighth at sectionals in 17:30.
Boys team qualifiers: Boscobel won its own sectional with 70 points behind sophomore Levi Glasbrenner, who finished seventh in 17:19. The Bulldogs’ other runners were junior Evan Belz (9th in 17:40), sophomore Ben Bohringer (13th in 17:48), junior Blake Sander (19th in 18:16), senior Mitchell Davis (22nd in 18:21), senior David Martinez (35th in 18:45) and sophomore Parker Steele (71st in 20:04. The Bulldogs took 10th as a team last year at state and return all seven runners who competed at state a year ago.
DIVISION 2
Girls individual qualifiers: Kayci Martensen, a sophomore representing the schools of Benton, Cuba City and Southwestern, won the sectional title in 18:28. She finished third at state a year ago. Platteville senior Brittani Meis took third at sectionals in 19:35 and returns to state after finishing 30th. Prairie du Chien junior Megan Katzung took fifth at sectionals in 20:06 after taking 35th at state last season.
Girls team qualifiers: None.
Boys individual qualifiers: Dodgeville/Mineral Point senior Henry Keith qualified for state by placing fourth in 17:07 at sectionals. He took 21st at state a year ago.
Boys team qualifiers: None.