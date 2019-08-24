PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — It took a few series for the offense to catch up.
But once John Goomey got rolling, Platteville became awfully tough to stop.
The junior running back ran for 142 yards and caught a touchdown pass as the Hillmen opened the season with a 12-7 non-conference victory over Cuba City on Friday night at Pioneer Stadium.
“My line blocked very well for me after we made some adjustments,” said Goomey, who started at receiver and linebacker last year. “I had to beat one guy, it was very easy. My line did great.
“We have a young team, so getting used to the Friday nights is important. After we got used to it and got comfortable, we were just able to power the ball down.”
The real question is, exactly how many tackles did the 5-foot-11, 200-pound Goomey run his way out of?
“I don’t know, it was a lot,” Platteville coach Jason Weittenhiller said. “He makes the playcaller look really good when he breaks four tackles and keeps going.”
Goomey showed exactly the type of impact he can make on the Hillmen’s final drive of the opening half.
After running for 11 yards on his first nine carries of the game, Goomey toted the ball seven times for 40 yards on the drive. Moments after his 13-yard run was wiped out by a holding penalty, he converted a trick play into a first down with an 18-yard pass to receiver Logan Page.
Quarterback Tyler McClain hit Goomey for a 17-yard touchdown on fourth down with 27 seconds left in the half, capping a 14-play, 80-yard drive that melted 6 minutes off the clock.
“He’s a great kid, and he does it all,” Weittenhiller said of Goomey. “He was throwing some passes for us, he is very good at catching the ball out of the backfield and he’s a great blocker. He’s great on pass (protection) where he can step up and help give Tyler some time to throw the ball.”
Cuba City, meanwhile, struggled to find room to maneuver in the first half, totaling just 31 yards of offense on 17 plays.
The Cubans finished with 89 yards of offense.
“We return one guy on offense. We got a sophomore quarterback and got a couple sophomores playing running back,” Cubans coach Guy Kopp said. “We’re in a rebuilding year, but the thing I liked best about tonight is we played four quarters. We didn’t give up.”
Goomey converted another fourth down for Platteville midway through the third quarter, taking the short snap on a fake punt and picking up the first down. Receiver Devin Digman scored on a 15-yard run three snaps later, but was stopped just short of the goal line on the two-point conversion run moments later, as the Hillmen took a 12-0 lead with 5:08 left in the third quarter.
Goomey finished with 177 total yards of offense and nearly threw a 32-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
McClain completed 10 of 19 passes for 143 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Jesse Martin caught five passes for 79 yards.
“We’re still trying to figure out our identity and what we can do and what we can do well,” Weittenhiller said. “We got an idea tonight. John Goomey is going to be a guy we can lean on all year. Tyler McClain made some big plays for us, and the offensive line played amazing as well.”
Cuba City got its first big break of the game when a snap sailed well over the Platteville punter’s head deep in Hillmen territory. The Cubans eventually took over at the Platteville 13, but needed five plays, including a fourth-down conversion run by quarterback Beau Kopp, before Seth Poll scored on a 1-yard run in the final minute of the third quarter.
That appeared to be a turning point for the Cubans as Riley Richard intercepted McClain on the ensuing drive.
Facing a second-and-15 at their own 15, Guy Kopp dialed up a trick play and Richard hit quarterback Beau Kopp on a receiver reverse pass for 24 yards. But, the drive ultimately ran out of momentum after reaching the Platteville 43. Mitchell Vosberg intercepted McClain later in the fourth quarter, but the Platteville defense forced another punt.
“You always want to win, but … we battled,” Guy Kopp said. “(Goomey) was a good back for them. He ran hard.”