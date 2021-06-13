CASCADE, Iowa — The way Cascade sees it, aggressive softball is winning softball.
Give the Cougars an opportunity for an extra base, they’ll take it. Probably more than one.
And with the type of pitching performance they got Friday, they can be tough to beat.
Kate Green threw a two-hit shutout and Cascade totaled more stolen bases than hits in a 9-0 victory over Tipton at Cascade High School.
The Cougars finished the game with just six hits, but coaxed seven walks and stole nine bases. Shannon Morris reached base three times and accounted for three runs as Cascade improved to 6-6 with its fourth win in five games.
“If you’re not aggressive, it’s going to be hard to win,” Morris said. “You have to put on your game face every time you step on the field, and if you don’t you might as well go home.”
Green struck out seven and retired 14 of the final 16 batters she faced. She did not issue a walk, but hit one batter. The Tigers had a runner reach second base just twice, and never advanced as far as third.
“I felt pretty good. It felt like I was hitting spots and stuff, just working on top,” said Green, an eighth-grader who evened her record at 2-2. “I think we’re working together well and I love the team. It’s super fun. Fun first year.”
Claudia Noonan was hit by a pitch leading off the first, then stole second and third before scoring on Devin Simon’s double to the fence in right field. Morris reached on an error as Simon raced home, and Alyssa Koppes’ two-out single gave the Cougars a 3-0 lead.
“You just have to take advantage of their errors and you have to work as a team,” Morris said. “That’s the only way you can do it.”
Cascade didn’t even need a hit to score a run in the second inning — a feat the Cougars doubled later in the game.
Julia Ludwig walked with one out, stole second and reached third on a passed ball before scoring on Taylor Menster’s safety squeeze bunt.
“It’s our speed,” Cascade coach Sonya McCormick said. “Even if it’s not the person that gets on, we have so much speed in our dugout. If we can take advantage of that, we’re going to, 100%. If we are down on our hitting and we can get them in scoring position, one hit is all we need, or one walk or one passed ball.”
Morris singled and stole second to open the bottom of the fifth. Hoffman followed with an RBI single and scored on Josey Frasher’s pinch-hit single. A walk and two passed balls brought Frasher home with Cascade’s seventh run.
Simon and Morris each walked with one out in the sixth. A throwing error on a double steal allowed Simon to scamper home and Morris scored on a wild pitch.
“The defense was great. Kate pitched an amazing game. It took a whole team effort,” McCormick said. “Every single person I brought off the bench did their job, working hard. That’s all I can really ask for them to do. Moving forward, it makes me confident that with these 19 girls we have, I can put in whoever and they’ll get the job done.”