A long week for Dubuque Senior led to an even longer ride home for Cedar Rapids Washington.
Senior thoroughly dominated the previously unbeaten and No. 9-ranked Warriors in a 31-0 blanking Friday night at Dalzell Field. The Rams came in hoping to shake the sting of a heartbreaking loss to cross-town rival Hempstead a week ago.
Washington, meanwhile, had barely broken a sweat all year, shutting out two of its previous three opponents this season.
Cain McWilliams had another 100-yard night on the ground, with a pair of touchdowns and Jack Gilligan threw for one score and ran for another as Senior evened its record at 2-2.
“Last week was disappointing, having some opportunities to win and we didn’t,” Senior coach Dale Ploessl said. “We were trying to put things together and tonight they just all fell into place. Defense continues to play really well and offensively we needed to put a few things together in the pass game. When we can do that, we’re balanced and we can be pretty tough.”
We shot ourselves in the foot a couple times otherwise we could have scored a couple more times there. McWilliams accounted for 29 of the 43 yards the Rams needed to grab a 7-0 lead. Gilligan connected with Walker Tart on a pivotal third-and-11 conversion. The 14-yard hookup, along with a 6-yard Gilligan keeper, set up McWilliams for a 4-yard TD with 4:13 left.
Exactly three minutes later Senior went up 14-0 on another McWilliams run. His 1-yard TD capped a 6-play, 72-yard drive that had big play after big play, with gains of 21, 36 and 11 yards.
Washington wouldn’t get a first down until the final 30 seconds of the quarter as the Rams defense was unyielding. The Warriors’ best chance to score in the half came when Henry Clymer completed a 47-yard pass to Zaren Ross-Carr. But Washington’s Seth Moore missed a 31-yard field goal.
Senior opened the second half with a brilliant pair of plays. McWilliams took a direct snap for 8-yards. Then Gilligan faked a pitch to the star running back and kept it himself, racing for a 56-yard touchdown. Most of the Warriors’ defenders followed McWilliams, and rightfully so, as Gilligan subtly scampered down the sidelines for a quick score and Senior led 21-0.
Chace Bellis and Jim Bonifas gave the Rams’ defense its first turnovers of the game. While Senior couldn’t capitalize on Bellis’ interception — the first thrown by Clymer all year, Bonifas’ fumble recovery led to one of the night’s most exciting plays.
Hunter Preston got behind the defense and Gilligan floated a perfect pass to him for a 49-yard score on the first play after the turnover to seemingly put the finishing touches on the Rams’ win.
Senior’s Jacob Konrardy blasted a 40-yard field goal with 5:00 left in the game and the Rams even recovered the ensuing kick.