SECOND TEAM
GARRETT BAUMHOVER
Western Dubuque • Senior • Guard
Breakdown: The floor general for the state-bound Bobcats, Baumhover made everything happen for WD. The All-Mississippi Valley Conference first-team pick averaged 14.7 points, 5.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game as the Bobcats finished second in the Mississippi Division to undefeated Cedar Falls. If not for a leg injury early in their state quarterfinal, the Grand View football commit could have helped his team to the semifinals — if not farther.
JAMARI SMITH
Dubuque Hempstead • Senior • Guard
Breakdown: Like capturing lightning in a bottle, Smith was a second explosive option for the Mustangs along with Michael Duax. An All-Mississippi Valley Conference first-team selection, Smith thrived in transition and could hammer down dunks with ease in averaging 15 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists per contest. An integral part of the Mustangs’ MVC Valley Division title.
KYLE KELLEY
West Delaware • Senior • Guard
Breakdown: No disrespect to his teammates, but Kelley put on a show as the main man for the Hawks this season. Kelley received Class 3A all-state second team recognition and was a unanimous first-team pick in the WaMaC Conference, averaging 20.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2 assists per contest.
PADRAIG GALLAGHER
Dyersville Beckman • Soph. • Guard
Breakdown: Gallagher delivered new meaning to the term rising to the occasion. When all-state guard Mason White went down with an injury, Gallagher thrived in lifting the Trailblazers back to the Iowa state tournament for the first time since 2007. He received second team all-state in Class 2A and averaged 13.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
BRAYDEN DAILEY
Cuba City • Senior • Forward
Breakdown: A front-runner for the TH Player of the Year, the UW-Green Bay commit suffered a wrist injury that derailed his season. Dailey only lands on the second team because he missed a big chunk of the season, but he was dynamic and undeniable in only eight games, averaging 22.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2 steals per game for the Cubans.
THIRD TEAM
CARTER OLSON
Cuba City • Junior • Guard
Breakdown: With a team full of playmakers, Olson made sure every one of his Cuban teammates got a piece of the pie — and got his, too. He received Wisconsin Division 4 all-state honorable mention and all-SWAL first team in averaging 14.5 points, 5 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals per contest.
CAIN MCWILLIAMS
Dubuque Senior • Senior • Guard
Breakdown: While Jim Bonifas controlled the paint, McWilliams was the spark plug who fired the Rams on all cylinders. The all-Mississippi Valley Conference second-team pick was clutch during the Rams’ nine-game winning streak that took them back to the Iowa state tournament, averaging 10 points, 3.1 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.
PARKER ROCHFORD
Edgewood-Colesburg • Senior • Guard
Breakdown: An all-around standout athlete, Rochford shined on the hardwood for the Vikings like he did about everywhere else. He received Class 1A third-team all-state and Tri-Rivers Conference first-team honors in averaging 16.3 points, 5 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.
BRANDON HOPPMAN
Shullsburg • Senior • Guard
Breakdown: The Six Rivers Conference West Division Player of the Year, Hoppman received that honor in a league loaded with talent. Averaging 15.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, Hoppman shined for the Miners in every aspect of the game.
JOAH FILARDO
Mineral Point • Junior • Guard
Breakdown: Filardo was a Wisconsin Division 4 all-state honorable mention and all-SWAL first-team pick, powering the Pointers throughout a strong campaign that ended with 17 wins. Filardo was a do-it-all player for Point and finished with averages of 17.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.
FOURTH TEAM
BRADEN CRUBEL
River Ridge • Sophomore • Guard
Breakdown: The Timberwolves had a remarkable 22-1 season and won the Six Rivers West championship, and Crubel was at the forefront. He averaged 16.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2 steals and 1.7 assists per game and received Wisconsin Division 4 all-state honorable mention and first-team all-Six Rivers.
NATHAN DONOVAN
Dubuque Wahlert • Senior • Guard
Breakdown: While the Golden Eagles had an up-and-down campaign riddled with COVID issues and injuries, Donovan was the consistency in the lineup every night. He earned All-Mississippi Valley Conference second team and lifted Wahlert many times this season in averaging 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.6 steals and 3.4 assists per contest.
DOMINICK CUMMINS
Benton • Senior • Guard
Breakdown: A Wisconsin Division 4 all-state honorable mention and first team all-Six Rivers selection, Cummins was the spark who kept the Zephyrs competitive in a tough league. He finished the season with averages of 19.2 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest.
JACK GEHLING
Dyersville Beckman • Senior • Forward
Breakdown: While Padraig Gallagher deserves plenty of love for stepping up for the Trailblazers, Gehling did the dirty work in the post all season to keep defenses honest. The all-WaMaC Conference second-team selection was a star in the postseason and finished with averages of 11 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game with a state trip to boot.
BEN TRESSEL
East Dubuque • Senior • Forward
Breakdown: The Warriors featured plenty of talent in their 17-1 season, and Tressel was the man that flexed his muscle near the rim. The unanimous all-Northwest Upstate Illini Conference first-team pick for the second straight year finished with averages of 10.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 2 assists per contest.