Loras College’s Evan Jamrozy won the 5,000-meter men’s national championship in 14:49.84, just less than a minute ahead of runner-up Lloyd Young of St. John’s (Minn.) at the NCAA Division III Elite Indoor Championships on Friday in Waverly, Iowa.
The event is not sanctioned by the NCAA, which canceled its winter championships due to low participating teams.
Also in the 5,000, the Duhawks’ Joey Schultz was fifth in 14:57.80 and Brian Maty was 16th in 15:55.34.
Loras’ Ryan Rogers, a Dubuque Wahlert grad, was third in the pole vault, clearing 4.61 meters.
Loras’ Mike Jasa was third in the 400 in 49.12 seconds. The Duhawks’ Ted Kruse was ninth, followed by Dubuque’s Kobe Howell and Nehemiah Griffin.
The Duhawks’ Josh Smith (22.33) and Dubuque’s Jeremiah Steed (22.39) finished 5-6 in the 200.
UD saw three entrants finish among the top nine in the triple jump. Rei’Shaun Spires (13.28 meters) was fifth, followed by Loras’ Derik Bunten (13.14). Dubuque’s Jakhari Anderson (12.97) and Jaidyn Williams (12.68) finished in eighth and ninth place, respectively.
The Spartans’ Clayton Hahn (16.72 meters) and Zachary Naatz (16.38) finished 4-5 in the weight throw. Loras’ Neal Eckhoff was 10th with a throw of 15.35 meters.
Dubuque’s Mark Biechler was seventh in the mile in 4:23.03.
The Loras distance medley relay finished runner-up in 10:06.49.
On the women’s side, Loras’ Carly Fischer won the weight throw national title with a toss of 16.48 meters. Wartburg’s Dani Johnson was runner-up at 16.23 meters. Dubuque’s Kaitlyn Wilder (16.15) was third, Caroline Ferguson (15.82) was fifth and Mackenzie Goeller (15.22) was ninth.
Loras’ Alyssa Pfadenhauer won the national championship in the 400 meters in 57.98 seconds, besting Wartburg’s Taylan Olson by .53 seconds.
Dubuque’s Caroline Dochterman won the national championship in the pole vault, clearing 3.33 meters.
Loras’ Grace Alley was seventh (11.02 meters) in the triple jump. Former River Ridge (Ill.) prep Breya Christopher (10.94) was ninth for Wartburg. Loras’ De’ja Austin-Cherry (10.81) was 10th and Dubuque’s Emma Seipel (10.68) was 12th.
Duhawk Marion Edwards finished runner-up in the 200 at 25.76 seconds. UD’s Ya’Mia Alies-Primes was third in 25.86, while Loras’ Kelly Kohlhof placed fifth in 26.42.
The meet continues today.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Dubuque 9-7, Greenville 0-0 — At UD Softball Field: Deanna Origer and Kylee Biedermann homered to lead UD to the sweep.
BOYS BASKETBALL
East Dubuque 55, Warren 35 — At Warren, Ill.: The Warriors (16-1) were led by Ben Montag’s 15 points, while Declan Schemmel, Jon Montag and Ben Tressel added 10 apiece.
Galena 63, West Carroll 21 — At Savanna, Ill.: The Pirates surged to a 20-point lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Sam Hesselbacher led Galena with 19 points.
Durand 62, River Ridge 56 — Hanover, Ill.: Trevor Grube had 19 points and Caden Albrecht added 17, but River Ridge fell in a tight contest.
Scales Mound 62, Stockton 50 — Stockton, Ill.: A 22-point third quarter helped the Hornets pull away. Zayden Ellsworth led Scales Mound (12-3) with 18 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Galena 58, West Carroll 40 — Savanna, Ill.: Galena pulled away in the second half behind Taylor Burcham’s 23 points.