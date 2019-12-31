Monday was proof: Defense wins championships, even during mid-season holiday tournaments.
Edgewood-Colesburg grad Kari Fitzpatrick scored 14 points, one of four Duhawks in double figures as No. 23 Loras clamped down defensively to defeat UW-Platteville, 68-61, during their home XMas Tournament championship game at the Loras Athletic & Wellness Center.
The non-conference win pushes Loras to 11-1 to close out the calendar year, and the prevailing theme in this latest victory was the press. Or, rather, the Pioneers’ trouble with it.
After UW-Platteville (8-3) took a 20-16 lead through the first quarter, shooting an impressive 10 of 17 from the field (mostly on easy buckets in the lane), the Duhawks doubled down their defensive efforts. They held the Pioneers to just five points in the second quarter, 2-for-14 shooting (14.3 percent) as a team, allowing Loras to take a 34-25 lead into the halftime break.
“We knew coming in (the press defense) was going to be a factor,” said first-year Platteville coach Kelly McNiff. Her team turned it over 24 times, which ties a season-high. “We showed some growth. It tested our depth with ball-handlers and Loras did a good job of taking advantage of that weakness for us.”
Courtney Shnoor finished with 13 points and Macenzie Kraemer and Marissa Schroeder added 12 apiece for Loras, which has won five straight games since suffering its only loss at Luther on Dec. 4. During the semifinal games on Sunday, the Duhawks took down a 10-2 North Park team, 97-67. The Vikings went on to win Monday’s consolation game, 77-63, over Lawrence University.
Yet, despite the strong start, Loras coach Justin Heinzen said he feels this team has a lot more to offer. The Duhawks are among American Rivers Conference leaders in both points scored (82.9 per game) and allowed (63.6), but Heinzen said he doesn’t feel his team has yet played up to its potential.
“I would’ve been happy with (11-1) at New Year, going into the season,” said Heinzen, now in his 13th year with the program. “But this team’s got a lot of high ceilings that I think we haven’t touched yet. So keeping them hungry, pushing to get better — because I think we can get so much better.”
Fitzpatrick scored a pair of buckets in the first 30 seconds for a 4-0 Duhawks lead before Platteville responded with an 8-0 run. Another 8-2 Pioneers run gave them a 16-10 lead and they kept that advantage until early in the second quarter.
After Morgan Horstman’s floater at the start of the frame, Platteville didn’t manage another field goal for more than 6 minutes of game time. Loras took advantage with a 12-1 run, capped by Kraemer’s layup, for a 30-23 lead. The Duhawks didn’t trail for the remainder of the game.
“We just needed to play more aggressive,” said Fitzpatrick. “(Heinzen) always stresses defense, and we know we have a bunch of girls who can come in and play multiple positions, get steals and deflections on defense. We try to take pride in that. It works out pretty well.”
The Duhawks went up by as much as 15 in the third quarter and took a 53-41 advantage into the final frame. Platteville tried its best to rally, with Horstman’s layup bringing her team within 65-57 with 1:24 to go.
But the shots ultimately didn’t fall for the Pioneers, and Loras pulled away from the free-throw line in the final minute.
Maiah Domask finished with a game-high 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead Platteville. Kraemer added five steals while Schroeder finished with a team-high nine boards for the Duhawks.