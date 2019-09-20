Here is a capsule look at tonight’s key area games:
IOWA
IOWA CITY HIGH (1-2) at DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD (1-2)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Iowa City High won, 23-22
Outlook — This game last year was one that cost the Mustangs a chance at the postseason, and the key to qualifying this season will be turning that result around. Hempstead is coming off a tough road loss against a top-5 team, but the Little Hawks have struggled outside of beating Ames, 28-25, last week. Jalen Smith leads Hempstead with 157 rushing yards and four touchdowns. The key for the Mustangs tonight will be establishing the tone early.
TH prediction — Hempstead 28, Iowa City High 24
DUBUQUE SENIOR (2-1) at IOWA CITY WEST (0-3)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — KDTH-AM 1370
Last year — Iowa City West won, 48-14
Outlook — The Rams have won two straight following a narrow season-opening loss, but must go on the road to face a perennial contender that is hungry for a win following three straight losses. Senior historically has not fared well against the Trojans, but the Rams’ offense is starting to pick it up on the ground, led by Cain McWilliams. Tonight could be another key program win.
TH prediction — Senior 28, Iowa City West 27
DUBUQUE WAHLERT (1-2) at CLINTON (0-3)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Clinton won, 41-0
Outlook — The Golden Eagles are coming off a two-point road loss and take another trip down U.S. 61 before opening district play. Gabe Anstoetter leads Wahlert with 264 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Clinton is coming off a 33-26 loss to Burlington after being outscored, 61-7, in the first two weeks of the season.
TH prediction — Wahlert 28, Clinton 14
NORTH SCOTT (3-0) at WESTERN DUBUQUE (3-0)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — KDST-FM 99.3
Last year — North Scott won, 7-6, in Week 3; Western Dubuque won, 45-21, in the Class 3A state quarterfinals
Outlook — This is a huge game for both teams, as Western Dubuque avenged a regular-season loss on the road in the playoffs last season. It was the Bobcats’ first win over the Lancers since 1975. WD enters the game ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, while North Scott checks in at No. 3. The Lancers have played only 4A opponents so far, and are coming off a 20-0 victory over Pleasant Valley. North Scott also beat Iowa City West (14-7) and Davenport Central (35-14). The Bobcats are coming off a 23-2 win at Decorah after outscoring their previous two opponents, 90-20. In last year’s playoff victory, Western Dubuque’s Jake Hosch ran for 190 yards and three touchdowns, and QB Calvin Harris added 117 rushing yards and two scores.
TH prediction — Western Dubuque 35, North Scott 31
ANAMOSA (0-3) at DYERSVILLE BECKMAN (2-1)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Last year — Beckman won, 27-20
Outlook — The Trailblazers have played some strong football this season despite a one-point overtime loss in Week 2, crushing Clayton Ridge, 48-0, last week. Evan Wulfekuhle is a stud rushing the ball and Nick Offerman is getting comfortable fast at quarterback. Anamosa may have a tough time keeping up.
TH prediction — Beckman 35, Anamosa 13
BELLEVUE (0-3) at CLAYTON RIDGE (0-3)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Bellevue won, 42-7
Outlook — The Comets have struggled offensively in their first three games, but this contest could feature the opportunity to catch a rhythm. Max Jackson should find success through the air and Ben Parker will look to control the tempo on the ground against an Eagles defense allowing 42 points per game.
TH prediction — Bellevue 38, Clayton Ridge 16
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG (3-0) at NORTH LINN (3-0)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Last year — Ed-Co won, 26-14
Outlook — The Class A No. 2-ranked Vikings will face a tough road test tonight against the Lynx, who are receiving votes in the 1A rankings. Ed-Co is putting up 36 points per game and allowing only five points per contest on defense. Keegan Hansel has 481 yards and six total touchdowns on the year, and Parker Rochford is a dual-threat quarterback with another six scores. North Linn QB Austin Miller has nine TD passes to zero interceptions.
TH prediction — Edgewood-Colesburg 30, North Linn 28
ILLINOIS
STOCKTON (2-1, 0-0) at GALENA (0-3, 0-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — One of Northwest Illinois’ best rivalries returns with both programs in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference North Division. The Blackhawks are rolling up nearly 30 points per game, while the Pirates have struggled offensively to only 9.7 points per contest and were shutout last week in Orangeville. Galena will need to find its offense in a hurry to keep pace.
TH prediction — Stockton 28, Galena 7
WISCONSIN
RIVER RIDGE (4-0, 2-0) at POTOSI/CASSVILLE (2-2, 0-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Potosi/Cassville won, 48-7
Outlook — The Timberwolves are enjoying their perch atop the Six Rivers Conference and are averaging nearly 39 points per game. Will Esser leads River Ridge with 343 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while QB Cole Crubel has run for 337 yards and seven scores. Potosi/Cassville, averaging just more than 30 points per game, will need to slow that duo to snap a two-game skid.
TH prediction — River Ridge 36, Potosi/Cassville 32
FENNIMORE (1-3, 0-2) at LANCASTER (4-0, 2-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — wglr.com
Last year — Fennimore won, 14-0, in Week 1; Lancaster won, 21-14, in Level 3 of the playoffs
Outlook — Lancaster has already run for more than 1,200 yards and 20 touchdowns through four games this season. Fennimore is averaging 17 points per game. If history holds, the Flying Arrows win this one running away.
TH prediction — Lancaster 42, Fennimore 21
CUBA CITY (1-3, 1-1) at MINERAL POINT (4-0, 2-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Mineral Point won, 28-26
Outlook — The Pointers are cruising offensively at 52.2 points per game, and QB Isaac Lindsey threw for 518 yards and seven touchdowns through the first three games. Cuba City is averaging just less than 14 points per game. The Cubans need to pick it up to stay in this one.
TH prediction — Mineral Point 42, Cuba City 13
Season records (Last week in parentheses)
O’Neill: 16-5 (5-1)
Ortman: 9-4 (5-0)