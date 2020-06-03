High school athletes across the nation are eager to return to sports.
With Iowa allowing the summer baseball and softball seasons to begin practice on Monday and competition slated to open in less than two weeks, Illinois coaches and athletes are curious where they stand when it comes to opening up athletic competition once again.
The Illinois High School Association couldn’t provide an answer on Tuesday, but released a statement letting all parties interested know that they’re still carefully working on it.
“I recognize that IHSA schools, students, and coaches are anxious for the IHSA Return To Play Guidelines to be released,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a released statement. “In many ways, they represent the first step in a return to normalcy as we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee was diligent in their development of these guidelines, and we have worked in good faith with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to make sure our plan optimizes safety for high school students in Illinois. IDPH approval is vital in this process, and we understand and respect that they have pressing statewide issues to resolve that take precedence over high school sports.
“Quarantine has been a test of patience, and now we ask our IHSA community for just a bit more of it as we collaborate with IDPH to finalize these Return To Play Guidelines. We understand that the return of athletics is important to our high school students from a physical, mental, and emotional perspective, but we also recognize that we must be in full accord with IDPH to maximize safety and help avoid any setbacks in reuniting our students with their coaches.”
On April 21, the IHSA and the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association each decided to cancel all spring state tournaments in their respective states. Although, Wisconsin left open the door for spring sports to hold forms of competition to give athletes a form of closure. Illinois athletes won’t get that opportunity.
“I was super excited for track,” said Galena’s Peyton Bauer, a to-be senior who competes in track in the spring and is a star running back/linebacker for the Pirates football team in the fall. “I didn’t do basketball and was looking forward to getting in that exercise and being with my friends during the track season. With everything going on, it’s a big bummer not having that season. I’m just really looking forward to football, if we have it.
“I’m hoping that getting more workouts in here during the summer brings everyone’s spirits up. It kind of brings down your hopes sitting at home all the time. Getting back to the grind of football, that can get our spirits up again. It definitely will for me.”
The IHSA also suspended summer contact days until state government and medical leaders indicated such gatherings are safe. The board of directors are reconsidering how summer contact might be conducted, and for now coaches and athletes remain in a holding pattern waiting to see how things will unfold.
“We get 25 contact days over the summer,” said Galena football coach Ed Freed, who will be entering his 17th season leading the Pirates this fall. “This summer, we haven’t been given any guidance what it’s going to look like. Something’s going to come out here, and there’s lots of questions like when can we start? What can we do? What’s going to be allowed? We’re anticipating workouts only outside with 10 or less in the group. As far as football or basketball drills, I don’t see anything like that happening until maybe July.
“We’re a little bit behind Iowa, but we do have outlines of things that can happen. We’re kind of waiting for the specifics, and that could take a little while. You have to make sure it’s at the right time and take all the precautions to make sure it’s successful.”
As the calendar has turned to June, fall sport coaches are beginning to sweat and hope that their schedules don’t get twisted around, too.
“There’s always that concern,” Freed said. “We’re hopeful that things can get back to normal and football will be here in the fall. But the No. 1 concern is safety. Everyone loves football and sports, but safety has to be the top priority. We want the best decision for the student-athletes, coaches and teachers. We’re optimistic that we’ll have that opportunity this fall.”