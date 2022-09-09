02052022-saintsvedesmoines6-sg
Dubuque Fighting Saints goalie Paxton Geisel makes a save during a game against the Des Moines Buccaneers last season. Des Moines will join Dubuque, Cedar Rapids and Waterloo in competing for the Cowbell Cup.

 Stephen Gassman/Telegraph Herald

The United States Hockey League’s biggest rivalry series added another element on Thursday.

The Des Moines Buccaneers will join the Dubuque Fighting Saints, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and Waterloo Black Hawks in the battle for the Dupaco Cowbell Cup, the rivalry trophy that has been awarded annually since the 2011-12 season.

