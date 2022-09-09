Dubuque Fighting Saints goalie Paxton Geisel makes a save during a game against the Des Moines Buccaneers last season. Des Moines will join Dubuque, Cedar Rapids and Waterloo in competing for the Cowbell Cup.
The United States Hockey League’s biggest rivalry series added another element on Thursday.
The Des Moines Buccaneers will join the Dubuque Fighting Saints, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and Waterloo Black Hawks in the battle for the Dupaco Cowbell Cup, the rivalry trophy that has been awarded annually since the 2011-12 season.
“Supporting community events and bringing value to our members are both important Dupaco initiatives,” Joe Hearn, president and CEO of Dupaco Community Credit Union, said in a statement announcing the addition of Des Moines to the series. “As the presenting sponsor of the Cowbell Cup, we’re supporting four of the communities in which we have a strong presence of Dupaco Credit Union members. This partnership allows us to help provide excellent family-friendly events to our members and the community at large.”
Dupaco serves 112 counties throughout Iowa, northwest Illinois and southwest Wisconsin with more than 600 employees and 22 branch office locations.
Due to an imbalanced schedule, only the final six meetings between each of the rivals will count in the Cowbell Cup standings. Each team will play a total of 18 games that count toward the Cowbell Cup standings.
Five games will not count toward the Cowbell Cup standings — Dubuque vs. Des Moines (during the USHL Fall Classic) on Sept. 24; Waterloo at Des Moines on Oct. 1; Des Moines at Waterloo on Oct. 30; Dubuque at Cedar Rapids on Dec. 2; and Cedar Rapids at Dubuque on Dec. 3.
The Saints have won the traveling trophy six of the 11 times it has been awarded, including the last three. Last season Dubuque went 7-3-2 for 16 points in the series, while Cedar Rapids finished 7-4-1 and Waterloo went 4-6-2.
Gaber named alternate captain at North Dakota — The University of North Dakota selected former Saints forward Riese Gaber as one of four alternate captains for this season. In 34 games last season, the Gilbert Plains, Manitoba, native led the Fighting Hawks with 15 goals and 37 points to earn first-team all-National Collegiate Hockey Conference honors and a Hobey Baker Award nomination.
The NCHC also named Gaber a distinguished scholar-athlete for the first time in his career last season. He is an elementary education major.
Oravetz to Michigan State — Former Saints defenseman Austin Oravetz recently announced his commitment to play for Michigan State University following his USHL career. Dubuque sent him to Green Bay as a player to be named later in a deal that brought Jackson Hallum to the Saints.
Bechen in Youngstown camp — Dubuque native Blake Bechen, a 2005-birthyear forward, is participating in the Youngstown Phantoms training camp this month. The Phantoms selected him in the ninth round of the USHL draft this spring after he tallied 17 goals and 69 points in 60 games for the Michigan-based Fox Motors 16U squad last season.
