Football
Potosi/Cassville’s Eli Adams eludes the tackle of Cuba City’s Miles Hinderman during their game Friday night in Cuba City, Wis. Potosi/Cassville won, 50-21.

 Shannon Mumm / Telegraph Herald

CUBA CITY, Wis. — The Potosi/Cassville football team displayed its offensive weapons in a bounce-back win over host Cuba City Friday night. Potosi/Cassville (3-1) had three players rush for over 100 yards in a 50-21 win over the Cubans following last week’s lopsided loss to Division 6 ranked Darlington.

“It was really important for us to not hit the panic button after that game,” Potosi/Cassville coach Mark Siegert said. “It was a big wake up call, and we had a great week of working on the weaknesses that Darlington exposed. Our guys responded tonight.”

