Oliver David wakes up every morning on a quest for the next challenge that will take him outside of his comfort zone.
So, an opportunity to coach in the Swiss National League fits right in his wheelhouse — both personally and professionally.
The 42-year-old California native, who spent seven of the past eight seasons with the Dubuque Fighting Saints organization, will be introduced today as the next assistant coach with EHC Biel-Bienne in Switzerland’s top professional league.
“A decision like this is in my DNA and part of the narrative I’ve created for myself,” said David, who went 111-83-20-8 in the past four seasons as Dubuque’s head coach and won the United States Hockey League’s coach of the year honor in 2019-20. “Learning and challenge are synonymous with growth, and for me that’s my value system. I’m glad that it’s not in me to be afraid to go toward a challenge.
“I’ve had the travel bug in me since I was a little kid, because my mom always made sure we had vacations, and we constantly traveled all over the U.S. and did summer camps. There’s a value in that worldly experience. Having an understanding of a world view means so much for a life and for a family. I feel fortunate that, through hockey, I can provide my wife and children with the same opportunities my mom provided for me.”
David, his wife Denee and small children Oden and Denver, will depart for Switzerland in July, and Biel-Bienne will begin its season in early August. It will mark a return to Europe for David, who played a season of pro hockey in Germany and also toured the continent as a roller hockey standout.
Brad Kwong, the managing partner of the Saints’ ownership group, couldn’t imagine a more perfect fit for the next step on David’s coaching journey. Kwong spent seven years in Switzerland while working in the National Hockey League’s European office in Zurich.
“Oliver has always demonstrated a willingness to learn, and because of that we’ve witnessed great development as a coach, teacher, administrator and manager of a staff during his time with us,” Kwong said. “He’s certainly earned the opportunity to move on to professional hockey, and we would have been excited for him no matter where he went.
“But, for a person like Oliver, who wants to learn and really experience life both inside and outside of hockey, this is the best thing he can possibly do for himself and his family. It’s one of the top professional leagues in Europe, the country is beautiful, and he and his family will have the opportunity to experience a new country and a new culture. The whole family is going to love everything about it.”
After a four-year stint as head coach of Kenai River (Alaska) in the North American Hockey League, David came to Dubuque in the fall of 2013, months after the Saints won their second Clark Cup championship in three seasons after returning to the USHL in 2010-11. He worked for two seasons as an assistant coach under Matt Shaw, then earned a promotion to associate head coach and assistant general manager under Jason Lammers for one season.
David helped the Saints to a 108-61-11 record in his three seasons as an assistant before he took an assistant coaching position under former NHL coach Mike Johnston with the Portland Winterhawks of the Major Junior Western Hockey League. One year later, he returned to Dubuque as the Saints’ head coach.
“Oliver is a really good hockey coach and a huge part of Dubuque hockey history,” said Saints general manager Kalle Larsson, who has worked directly with David for six of the past seven seasons. “He’s been here a long time, and he always came to work every day with a plan and dedication and focus to make our team better.
“We knew we were on borrowed time with him, because he’s had a lot of opportunities to move on over the years. Now, he’s received an opportunity that’s just too good to turn down. I’m super excited for him, on both a personal level and a professional level. I can’t thank him enough for all he’s done for the club, the town and me personally. I’m really going to miss him.”
During the 2019-20 season, David struck up a friendship with Biel-Bienne assistant coach Anders Olsson, and the two participated in regular Zoom meetings with other international coaches. When Olsson left Biel-Bienne to take a head coaching position in his native Norway, he highly recommended David to the Biel-Bienne administration.
“I’m very grateful for all of the people I’ve worked with in Dubuque, and the culmination of all that experience has given me the ability, the confidence and the wherewithal to take on an opportunity like this and step into pro hockey,” David said. “I know what I can add to a staff and I know what I’m made of. I’ve learned a lot about myself in Dubuque, especially in the last year of dealing with COVID and all that went along with it.
“Biel-Bienne actually reminds me a lot of Dubuque, because a lot of local people are deeply invested in the team and they care about the direction of the team. It’s a value-system fit and a directional fit.”
David said he feels comfortable in passing the baton to the next head coach in Dubuque and plans to aid in the transition in any way possible. That could include helping at the Saints’ open camp in the final week of June.
“I appreciate everything Dubuque has done for me and my family, and I really want to pay it forward in any way I can,” David said. “It means a lot to me that the infrastructure is in place for this team to be successful. I take a lot of pride in being a Saint for Life, and I want to see this organization continue to win.”
The next head coach will inherit a team with 12 or 13 returning veterans, as well as a strong crop of talent from the team’s affiliates list and last week’s USHL drafts. Larsson and assistant coaches Evan Dixon and Justin Hale also have extensive experience in day-to-day hockey operations.
“It’s a sad day to have to say good-bye to Oliver, but we’re in a really good spot,” Larsson said. “I’m staying on board, and we’re going to have a helluva team. We’re going to get a good coach.”
Kwong expects extensive interest in the head coaching position and will work closely in identifying candidates with Larsson, as well as Peter Chiarelli, Peter Luukko and Dan Bylsma from the Saints ownership group.
“We’d like to have a coach in place sooner than later, but we’re not going to rush it,” Kwong said. “We’ve built a culture and a process in how we operate, and we feel confident we’ll have a long list of talented candidates show interest in joining us.”