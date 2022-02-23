This just might be the start of something special for the Dubuque Senior girls bowling team.
Despite a six-bowler lineup featuring two juniors, three sophomores and a freshman, the Rams finished fourth on Wednesday in the Iowa Class 3A state tournament at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo, Iowa.
“We’re super excited about next year already and seeing how far this team can go,” said Peggy Leibfried, who won the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division coach of the year award in just her second season. “But, I think what makes this group even more special is the fact that they all have such an incredible friendship going on right now.
“They put in the work together last summer and learned so much about each others’ games, so when they’re bowling together in a big tournament like this, they know exactly what to say to their teammates to support them. You have to have that to be successful.”
Freshman Alison Hedrick led the way during the qualifying portion of Wednesday’s tournament, pouring in strike after strike as the Rams posted a 15-game Baker count of 2,933. Senior shot five games of 200 or better and a high game of 244 while posting the second-best qualifying score, one pin behind Ottumwa for the top seed in bracketed play.
The Rams’ lineup also included juniors Jacquelyn Hochrein and Morgan Bettcher and sophomores Mackenzie Lang, Taya Huseman and Clara Pregler. Hochrein, Pregler and Huseman also participated in the state individual tournament on Monday.
“It was definitely nerve-wracking at first, especially with this being such a big tournament,” Hedrick said. “But I can’t thank my teammates enough for calming me down when I was stressed. They just told me it was going to be OK and I’d fix it the next shot. They deserve a lot of the credit for pushing me to be my best.
“It was exciting to finish the season the way we did today, considering how we’ve come this year. I’m excited to see what we can do the next couple of years and how far we can push ourselves.”
The Rams needed five games to defeat MVC rival Iowa City High in a back-and-forth quarterfinal. City High won the first game, 203-167, but the Rams evened the match with a 212-195 decision in the second game.
The Little Hawks surged ahead with a 174-162 win in Game 3, but the Rams answered, 202-180, in Game 4. Senior advanced with a 228-211 decision in the fifth and deciding game.
Third-seeded Davenport Central swept the Rams, 3-0, by semifinal counts of 204-163, 244-181 and 188-172. The Blue Devils later beat top-seeded Ottumwa, 3-1, for the state championship, while Cedar Falls earned a 3-1 decision over Senior in the third-place match.
Fifth-seeded Cedar Falls won the first two games, 199-178 and 214-190, but Senior extended the match with a 171-146 decision. The Tigers pulled out the win, 196-188, for bronze.
“We had some spots where we weren’t picking up our spares or we didn’t know where to go, but, for the most part, we stayed pretty consistent the whole day,” Hochrein said. “It was a fun week, and something I’ll always remember.
“It was a great experience for us, too, and great motivation to keep working hard for next year. We’re going to have pretty much the exact same team, so we know we have a chance to be really good.”
The state tournament field included five MVC schools, including Waterloo West and Linn-Mar.
In the boys Class 3A team tournament, seventh-seeded Waukee upset top-seeded Marshalltown, 3-0, in an all-Central Iowa Metro League championship match.
DALY REACHES STATE QUARTERFINAL ROUND
Western Dubuque’s Ceci Daly wrapped up her senior season by reaching the quarterfinals of the Class 2A individual state tournament at Maple Lanes, also in Waterloo. The eighth seed, Daly dropped a 258-181 decision to eventual champion Malorie Cary, of Waterloo East.
Daly shot a 181-206-204—591 to finish eighth in the qualifying round. Western Dubuque senior Brooklyn Neyen rolled a 161-190-165—516 for 17th in qualifying, and her sister, sophomore Baylee Neyen, took 22nd with a 147-181-152--480
LUDWIG FINISHES 27TH
Western Dubuque junior Jude Ludwig placed 27th in the individual portion of the Class 2A boys state meet at Maple Lanes. He rolled games of 175, 165 and 205 for a 545 series.
Third-seeded Brennan Smith, of Marion, upset top-seeded Cody Reseland, of Urbandale, for the individual title.