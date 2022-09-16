Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
IOWA
Western Dubuque 48, Dubuque Hempstead 6
Dubuque Senior 34, Waterloo West 0
Dubuque Wahlert 42, La Porte City Union 7
Cascade 14, Beckman Catholic 13
Maquoketa Valley 22, Bellevue 20
Waverly-Shell Rock 42, West Delaware 7
North Linn 63, Clayton Ridge 0
Clinton at Maquoketa (late)
ILLINOIS
Galena 40, Stockton 8
River Ridge 46, Freeport Aquin 42
WISCONSIN
Belleville 32, Cuba City 7
Mineral Point 40, Fennimore 6
Darlington 87, Parkview/Albany 0
Lancaster 38, Richland Center 7
Prairie du Chien 23, Platteville 14
Potosi/Cassville 28, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 12
Southwestern/East Dubuque at Black Hawk/Warren (Saturday)
