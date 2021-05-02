The Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League will expand this summer to add one of the top Prairie League squads from a year ago.
The Peosta Cubs, who finished second overall in the Prairie League, have decided to play in both leagues this season. They join Farley and the Dubuque Budweisers in playing both league schedules.
Here is a capsule look at the EIHL teams, in order of last season’s regular-season finish:
KEY WEST
Managers: Brett LaMere and Nick Woltkamp
2020 record: 26-9 overall, 11-3 EIHL
2020 highlights: Farley, Rickardsville, and Dyersville tournament champions.
Key returning players: Anthony Ruden, Ben Oglesby, Anthony Razo, Chad Crabill, Randy Rosa, Jakob Kirman, Jake Blunt, Kevin Hunley.
FARLEY
Managers: Paul Scherrman and Mike Scherrman
2020 record: 40-11, 11-3 EIHL, 11-0 Prairie League
2020 highlights: Bellevue tournament champions; runner-up at Farley and Holy Cross; EIHL champions, Prairie League champions.
Key returning players: Andy Seabrooke, Max Pins, Tony Anstoetter, Robbie Anstoetter, Craig Kerper, Chris Kerper, Aaron Saeugling, Hunter Westhoff, Aaron Wulfekuhle, Sawyer Nauman, Parker Ridge, Derek Hardin, Alex Vaassen, Kannon Coakley, Griffin Pschigoda, Brian Miller, Jack Clemens, Jake Hilmer, Nick Bryant, Jayden Siegert, and Dan Kramer.
Key departures: Jason Willers, Dylan Gotto, Matt Scherrman, Calvin Harris.
Promising newcomers: Zach Wesolowski, Jacob Murray, Justin McIntosh.
CASCADE
Manager: Bryce Simon
2020 record: 25-14 overall, 9-5 EIHL
2020 highlights: Bernard tournament champions; third place in Cascade tournament.
Key returners: Bryce Simon, Brock Simon, Blake Simon, Derek Lieurance, Nate McMullen, Austin Gehl, Nolan Weber, Logan Otting, Jackson Bennett, Braden Houston.
Promising newcomers: Eli Green, Travis McFarland, Noah McCreary.
DYERSVILLE
Manager: Cole Klostermann
2020 record: 20-14 overall, 7-7 EIHL
2020 highlights: Worthington tournament champions, runner-up at Dyersville and Cascade.
Key returners: Riley LeGrand, TJ Deardorff, Aaron Savary.
Key departures: Austin Savary, Conner Klostermann, Joel Vaske.
Promising newcomers: Isaac Evans, Jackson Freese.
WORTHINGTON
Manager: Ben Ogden
2020 record: 11-17 overall, 7-7 EIHL
2020 highlights: Farley tournament semfinalists.
Key returning players: Travis Rahe, Tyler Rahe, Brock Marbach, Shawn Duetmeyer, Mitch Gotto, Dakota Freese, Josh Engler, Sam Willenbring, Marquise Dew.
Promising newcomers: Owen Grover, Luke Goedken, Derick Ludwig.
DUBUQUE BUDWEISERS
Manager: Mike Canevello
2020 record: 11-22 overall, 5-9 EIHL, 6-5 Prairie League
Key returning players: Mike Coughlin, Alex Savary, Cody Beck, Dakota Church, Luke Fennelly, Ryan Wohlers, Matt Jeter, Hunter Fallon, Curtis Lilienthal, Kellen Strohmeyer.
Key departures: Cole Thompson, Will Courtney, Joe Egan, Bill Luzzo, Cody Blackburn.
Promising newcomers: Spencer Radabaugh, Danny Rodgers, Jason Trbovic, George Sherlock, Michael Garrett, Logan Runde.
RICKARDSVILLE
Manager: Lenny TeKippe
2020 record: 17-23 overall, 3-11 EIHL
2020 highlights: Zwingle and Placid tournament champions; third place at Bernard; fourth place at Rickardsville, Peosta and Worthington.
Key returning players: Sam Vorwald, Joey Lehmann, Jeff Steele, Jack Hoffman, Jeff Lehmann, Ryan Mabe.
Key departure: Nathan Hall.
Promising newcomers: Jackson Oberbroeckling, Easton Felderman.
MONTICELLO
Manager: Tanner Felton
2020 record: 8-18 overall, 3-11 EIHL
Key returning players: AJ Reuter, Michael Reuter, Tyler Felton, Andrew Mescher, Matt Holmes, Zach Monk, Ryan Manternach, Tanner Felton.
Promising newcomers: Dylan Roher, Caleb Sauser, Kyle Wright.
PEOSTA
Managers: Nate Ramler and Ryan Lehmann
2020 record: 28-10 overall, 9-2 Prairie League
2020 highlights: Peosta tournament champions; third place at Bellevue, Worthington, Dyersville and Holy Cross; Prairie League runner-up.
Key returning players: Connor Grant, Gregory Bennett, Nate Ramler, Ryan Lehmann, Brandon Lehmann, Nolan Baumhover, Quinn Baumhover, Charlie Beckman, Matt Hirsch, Max Steffen, Bryn Vantiger, Tucker Nauman.
Key departures: Juan Munoz, Kyle Lehmann, Sam Link, Trey Leonard, Bryce McAndrew (Prairie League).
Promising newcomers: Payton Quagliano, Hunter Quagliano, Luke Kuennen, Brady Schiesl, Nick Tuttle, Don Roethler, Matt Schemmel (EIHL).