Farley’s Tony Anstoetter slides into second base against Placid’s J.J. Connolly during the 2019 Telegraph Herald Semi-pro All-Star Game in Peosta, Iowa. Both players return to their teams this season.

 JESSICA REILLY

The Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League will expand this summer to add one of the top Prairie League squads from a year ago.

The Peosta Cubs, who finished second overall in the Prairie League, have decided to play in both leagues this season. They join Farley and the Dubuque Budweisers in playing both league schedules.

Here is a capsule look at the EIHL teams, in order of last season’s regular-season finish:

KEY WEST

Managers: Brett LaMere and Nick Woltkamp

2020 record: 26-9 overall, 11-3 EIHL

2020 highlights: Farley, Rickardsville, and Dyersville tournament champions.

Key returning players: Anthony Ruden, Ben Oglesby, Anthony Razo, Chad Crabill, Randy Rosa, Jakob Kirman, Jake Blunt, Kevin Hunley.

FARLEY

Managers: Paul Scherrman and Mike Scherrman

2020 record: 40-11, 11-3 EIHL, 11-0 Prairie League

2020 highlights: Bellevue tournament champions; runner-up at Farley and Holy Cross; EIHL champions, Prairie League champions.

Key returning players: Andy Seabrooke, Max Pins, Tony Anstoetter, Robbie Anstoetter, Craig Kerper, Chris Kerper, Aaron Saeugling, Hunter Westhoff, Aaron Wulfekuhle, Sawyer Nauman, Parker Ridge, Derek Hardin, Alex Vaassen, Kannon Coakley, Griffin Pschigoda, Brian Miller, Jack Clemens, Jake Hilmer, Nick Bryant, Jayden Siegert, and Dan Kramer.

Key departures: Jason Willers, Dylan Gotto, Matt Scherrman, Calvin Harris.

Promising newcomers: Zach Wesolowski, Jacob Murray, Justin McIntosh.

CASCADE

Manager: Bryce Simon

2020 record: 25-14 overall, 9-5 EIHL

2020 highlights: Bernard tournament champions; third place in Cascade tournament.

Key returners: Bryce Simon, Brock Simon, Blake Simon, Derek Lieurance, Nate McMullen, Austin Gehl, Nolan Weber, Logan Otting, Jackson Bennett, Braden Houston.

Promising newcomers: Eli Green, Travis McFarland, Noah McCreary.

DYERSVILLE

Manager: Cole Klostermann

2020 record: 20-14 overall, 7-7 EIHL

2020 highlights: Worthington tournament champions, runner-up at Dyersville and Cascade.

Key returners: Riley LeGrand, TJ Deardorff, Aaron Savary.

Key departures: Austin Savary, Conner Klostermann, Joel Vaske.

Promising newcomers: Isaac Evans, Jackson Freese.

WORTHINGTON

Manager: Ben Ogden

2020 record: 11-17 overall, 7-7 EIHL

2020 highlights: Farley tournament semfinalists.

Key returning players: Travis Rahe, Tyler Rahe, Brock Marbach, Shawn Duetmeyer, Mitch Gotto, Dakota Freese, Josh Engler, Sam Willenbring, Marquise Dew.

Promising newcomers: Owen Grover, Luke Goedken, Derick Ludwig.

DUBUQUE BUDWEISERS

Manager: Mike Canevello

2020 record: 11-22 overall, 5-9 EIHL, 6-5 Prairie League

Key returning players: Mike Coughlin, Alex Savary, Cody Beck, Dakota Church, Luke Fennelly, Ryan Wohlers, Matt Jeter, Hunter Fallon, Curtis Lilienthal, Kellen Strohmeyer.

Key departures: Cole Thompson, Will Courtney, Joe Egan, Bill Luzzo, Cody Blackburn.

Promising newcomers: Spencer Radabaugh, Danny Rodgers, Jason Trbovic, George Sherlock, Michael Garrett, Logan Runde.

RICKARDSVILLE

Manager: Lenny TeKippe

2020 record: 17-23 overall, 3-11 EIHL

2020 highlights: Zwingle and Placid tournament champions; third place at Bernard; fourth place at Rickardsville, Peosta and Worthington.

Key returning players: Sam Vorwald, Joey Lehmann, Jeff Steele, Jack Hoffman, Jeff Lehmann, Ryan Mabe.

Key departure: Nathan Hall.

Promising newcomers: Jackson Oberbroeckling, Easton Felderman.

MONTICELLO

Manager: Tanner Felton

2020 record: 8-18 overall, 3-11 EIHL

Key returning players: AJ Reuter, Michael Reuter, Tyler Felton, Andrew Mescher, Matt Holmes, Zach Monk, Ryan Manternach, Tanner Felton.

Promising newcomers: Dylan Roher, Caleb Sauser, Kyle Wright.

PEOSTA

Managers: Nate Ramler and Ryan Lehmann

2020 record: 28-10 overall, 9-2 Prairie League

2020 highlights: Peosta tournament champions; third place at Bellevue, Worthington, Dyersville and Holy Cross; Prairie League runner-up.

Key returning players: Connor Grant, Gregory Bennett, Nate Ramler, Ryan Lehmann, Brandon Lehmann, Nolan Baumhover, Quinn Baumhover, Charlie Beckman, Matt Hirsch, Max Steffen, Bryn Vantiger, Tucker Nauman.

Key departures: Juan Munoz, Kyle Lehmann, Sam Link, Trey Leonard, Bryce McAndrew (Prairie League).

Promising newcomers: Payton Quagliano, Hunter Quagliano, Luke Kuennen, Brady Schiesl, Nick Tuttle, Don Roethler, Matt Schemmel (EIHL).

