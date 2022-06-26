BY JIM LEITNER
Shellie Kutsch has brought the complete package to her bowling career, and her latest honor reflected it.
Kutsch joined the Iowa State USBC BA Hall of Fame last weekend for her meritorious service to the sport, as well as performance. She joined three others — Fort Dodge’s Arthur Bacon (meritorious service), Waterloo’s Rich Eighme (performance) and Burlington’s Sharon Parrish (meritorious service/ambassador) — in the Class of 2022.
Kutsch served as the director for Iowa State WBA from 2013-18 and has been the director for Iowa State USBC BA and a state tournament director since 2018. She also worked on the state awards committee from 2019-21, the Hall of Fame committee from 2019-21 and had been a delegate to the state from 2000-13.
Kutsch has held the position of secretary for the Iowa Women’s 700 Club since 2014 and served as president of the Dubuque Women’s 600 Club for six years. She also worked on the Dubuque Youth Board for six years, the Dubuque WBA Board for 20 years, including eight as president, and has been the Dubuque Area Board’s first-vice president since 2018.
On the lanes, Kutsch has carried an average of 190 or better since the 1990s and rolled five 700 series. She has also won several local and state tournaments during her career.
NILLES TAKES 12TH AT USATF CHAMPIONSHIPS
Sherrill, Iowa, native Maddy Nilles placed 12th in the hammer throw at the USA Track & Field Championships on Thursday at historic Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus.
Competing for the Velaasa club team, her best effort — a 66.64 meters (218 feet, 8 inches) — came on her third attempt. Brooke Andersen, of Team Nike, won the competition with a throw of 77.96 meters (255-9).
A year ago, Nilles placed 15th at the U.S. Olympic Trials with a throw of 66.28 meters (217-5).
Nilles won state discus titles in her final three seasons at Dubuque Wahlert and wrapped up an NCAA Division I all-American career at North Dakota State University last spring. She serves as a coach with the University of Nebraska track team.
SEMI-PRO ALL-STAR GAME TO WORTHINGTON
The Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame will induct six players, one umpire and one special contributor during ceremonies July 8-9.
The players include Terry Steffen, of Farley; Jack Gansemer, of Balltown; Marty Pitz, of Zwingle; Tony Potts, of Dubuque; the late Tim Dolphin, of Cascade; and Bob Breitbach, of Rickardsville. J.L. Brimeyer, of Dubuque, will enter the Hall of Fame as an umpire, and the honorary contributor is Peosta’s Gary McAndrew.
The 36th annual induction dinner/program will take place on Friday, July 8 at Happy’s Place in Key West, Iowa. The Telegraph Herald Semi-pro All-Star Game will be played at 6:30 p.m. the following night at Worthington.
Anyone wishing to purchase tickets for the Friday night festivities can contact Rich Knepper at 563- 590-6045. The meal/program tickets cost $20.
IOWA HALL OF PRIDE TRANSITIONS TO DIGITAL
The Iowa High School Athletic Association plans to close its Hall of Pride museum on June 30 and has already transitioned it into a digital platform called “Achieve.”
“While the Hall of Pride has been a unique space to honor excellence in Iowa’s history and education-based activities, we have seen declining attendance at the location in recent years,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said in announcing the move. “We believe the best way to serve our member schools and the most students is through Achieve. The new digital format will make the Hall of Pride’s lessons available to anyone, anywhere at no cost.”
The Hall of Pride’s museum averaged around 800 visitors per month from January 2015 through January 2020, the IHSAA said. Since reopening in July 2020 at Iowa Events Center following a COVID-19 related closure, the 26,000-square foot space has averaged around 250 monthly visitors.
The IHSAA website averages one million pageviews per month.
Achieve launched online this week at https://www.iahsaa.org/achieve.
