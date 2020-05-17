The Iowa State University athletic department will hold the next-best thing to its popular Cyclone Tailgate Tour.
It is going online to the masses.
Because the university canceled the tour due to the coronavirus pandemic, a 2020 Virtual Cyclone Tailgate Tour will take place on May 20, beginning at 5 p.m. The live broadcast is free and will include a special activity for children.
Fans can access the live event on cyclones.com, the Iowa State Athletics Facebook and Twitter (@CycloneATH) pages, or on Mediacom’s Cyclones.tv channel. Participants are encouraged to RSVP in advance for a chance to win prizes during the live show and submit questions to the panel.
“The Cyclone Tailgate Tour is one of the best events our department hosts each year,” Pollard said. “We were disappointed the traveling event had to be postponed this season because we really enjoy visiting so many of our fans across the great state of Iowa. The good news is the inaugural virtual tailgate tour will provide our fans a great opportunity to still interact with our coaches and staff this spring.”
The Voice of the Cyclones, John Walters, will emcee the event and conduct live interviews with Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard, as well as football coach Matt Campbell, men’s basketball coach Steve Prohm, women’s basketball coaches Bill Fennelly and Christy Johnson-Lynch and wrestling coach Kevin Dresser.
The 14th annual Cyclone Tailgate Tour was originally scheduled as a six-day, 12-stop tour across the state of Iowa. It included an afternoon stop in Dubuque. But officials canceled the tour for the health and safety of staff, coaches and fans.
NASCAR WON’T RUN AT IOWA THIS SEASON
NASCAR’s revised racing schedule will not include a pair of stops at the Iowa Speedway in Newton.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series planned to race at the track on June 13 and August 1, and a NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race was scheduled for June 12. Both series schedules have been realigned in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Iowa’s first NXS race will instead be contested at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The second NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Trucks Series race will also find new homes on the 2020 NASCAR schedule. The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race originally scheduled for July 31 has also been canceled for this year.
For ticket refund information, visit iowaspeedway.com.
COURTKINGS’ HOOPS LEAGUE CANCELED
The Official Basketball Association, which includes the Waterloo, Iowa-based Cedar Valley CourtKings and the Quad City United, on Friday announced plans to cancel the semi-pro league’s season, which was scheduled to begin May 30. League commissioner Gary Rima said the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t cleared up enough for teams to be able to get into their home arenas or for their home arenas to allow crowds to assemble to watch games.
The league includes 27 teams in its top division and another 12 in a developmental circuit. The season was set to run until late July, when it hosted a Final Four at Hy-Vee Arena in Kansas City, Mo.