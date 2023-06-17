Kirk MacDonald can hardly wait for the start of Dubuque Fighting Saints’ preseason camp in September.
But the second-year head coach knows president of hockey operations and general manager Kalle Larsson won’t be able to invite all of the talented players they witnessed this week during the Saints’ main camp at Dubuque Ice Arena.
“Just compared to my first camp last summer, the skill and pace of the all-star game is a lot higher,” MacDonald said between periods of the final action of the week Friday morning. “There are going to be a lot of really tough decisions just to decide who will be invited to camp in September, not to mention who makes the final roster.
“That’s a huge credit to Kalle and the scouting staff and all the work they did to make these decisions so hard for all of us.”
The Saints expect to return roughly a dozen players from a team that went 32-24-5-1 and advanced to the second round of the Clark Cup Playoffs this season.
“I’m really looking forward to it,” forward James Reeder said. “We’ll have a good group of guys back, and we were all pretty tight last year. You add that with all the talent we had here in camp, and I expect a lot of positive things this season.”
Friday’s all-star game featured seven veterans who played full-time in Dubuque this season. Another five skated with the team as affiliates at various times of the season.
“Having been through this before, it definitely takes the nerves out of it, and you can just relax and play your game,” said Jake Sondreal, who will be the top returning scorer after scoring 13 goals and 38 points as a rookie. “At the same time, it gives you a chance to take a step back and help the guys who are going through camp for the first time. You want to let them know what Dubuque’s all about and what it takes to compete for the Fighting Saints.”
MacDonald appreciated the way the veterans embraced their future teammates.
“I’ve been to NHL camps where the vets don’t take things seriously the first few days because they’re too cool for all of that,” he said. “The teams that have success are the ones that get straight to work, and you saw that these last few days with our veterans.”
Defenseman Lucas St. Louis has already transitioned from wide-eyed rookie to mentor. He hopes to play a similar role as his older brother, Ryan, who led the Saints in scoring as a veteran forward this season.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun being one of the leaders,” Lucas St. Louis said. “It was pretty cool to be back in Dubuque this week and see the future of the Fighting Saints. I’m already excited for the season to get started.”
The camp also offered an opportunity to get a first look at future Saints rosters, with a loaded class of 2006 and 2007 birth-year players among those who opened eyes. Those players will likely be a year or two away from playing full-time in Dubuque but could land call-ups as affiliates list players.
“It was a little nerve-wracking coming into camp, but it made a huge difference that the older guys were so accepting of us younger guys,” said Gavin Lock, the Saints’ fifth-round selection in the USHL Futures Draft who recorded 36 goals, 87 points and 86 penalty minutes in 81 games for the Little Caesar’s 15U AAA squad that reached the semifinals of USA Hockey’s national tournament. “They just tell you to have fun and play your game. That helps a lot. I had a pretty good year against ’07s this year, but I thought I held my own pretty well at camp.
“I know I have a lot to work on, but this definitely gave me a lot of confidence.”
The Saints staff tries to make the camp experience about more than just playing games and showcasing skill. It includes an educational seminar in the middle of camp as well as evaluations and the opportunity to play in front of other Junior hockey organizations as well as college scouts.
“It was important to be here, especially with the visibility from college teams and having the opportunity to play against a lot of really skilled players,” said Chase Hull, an Ottawa, Ontario, native selected in the third round of the Futures Draft. “It’s important to see how you match up against the older guys in camp and how I have to improve my game, mentally and skill-wise, to play at this level. I know I’m going to have to put on a few more pounds and some muscle to play at this level.”
In the all-star game, Michael Barron scored two goals to lead Team Gaudreau to a 4-2 victory over Team Girgensons. Saxton Tess and Charlie Arend also scored for Gaudreau, while defenseman Julian Brown and Sondreal tallied Girgensons’ goals.