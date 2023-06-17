06162023-saintsallstargame2-sg.JPG
Team Girgensons’ Jake Sondreal (left) shoots as Team Gaudreau’s Fisher Scott defends during the Dubuque Fighting Saints main camp all-star game Friday morning at the Dubuque Ice Arena.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

Kirk MacDonald can hardly wait for the start of Dubuque Fighting Saints’ preseason camp in September.

But the second-year head coach knows president of hockey operations and general manager Kalle Larsson won’t be able to invite all of the talented players they witnessed this week during the Saints’ main camp at Dubuque Ice Arena.