Tonight’s city swimming and diving meet will feature three freshly minted first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference performers.
The diving portion of the city meet begins at 5:30 p.m., with swimming events slated for 6:45 p.m. at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center on the Hempstead campus. It will be the final meet of the season where spectators are allowed, as the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union opted to hold its regional and state meets next month without fans.
Dubuque Wahlert will be seeking a fifth consecutive city meet title for the first time in school history. The city meet dates to 1975.
It took a little extra leg work for the MVC to determine all-conference performers this year, as officials separated the schools into four pods in an effort to promote social distancing in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Dubuque, Iowa City, Linn-Mar and Waterloo/Cedar Falls each hosted pods on Saturday, and the results were merged.
Wahlert’s Hayley Welbes earned first-team all-Mississippi Division by finishing second in the 50-yard freestyle in 25.56, while teammate Zoe Heiar earned the honor with a runner-up time of 1:03.03 in the 100 butterfly. Hempstead’s Samantha Fish landed first-team honors in the Valley Division with a runner-up time of 1:02.22 in the 100 backstroke, in addition to a second-team honor with a third-place time of 1:01.79 in the 100 butterfly.
Wahlert earned four second-team all-Valley accolades. Jamie Schmid took third in the 500 free in 5:41.90; Heiar finished third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.20; Avery Schmidt placed fourth in the 100 backstroke in 1:07.02; and Welbes finished fourth in the 100 freestyle in 57.94.
Senior also recorded four second-team honors in the Mississippi Division. The 200 freestyle relay team of Maci Boffeli, Kaitlyn Vantiger, Molly Gilligan and Tabitha Monahan took second in 1:43.88; Monahan finished fourth in the 50 in 25.77; Boffeli placed fourth in the 100 freestyle in 56.28; and Vantiger claimed fourth in the 100 backstroke in 1:04.56.
Wahlert earned an additional eight honorable mention nods, including the 200 medley relay of Schmidt, Ariana Yaklich, Heiar and Welbes and the 400 freestyle relay of Welbes, Abby Wuebker, Schmid and Heiar. The Eagles’ other honorable mentions went to Yaklich in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, Schmid in the 200, Brooke Wuebker in the 50, Anna Kalb in the 100 freestyle and Abby Wuebker in the 500.
Senior earned honorable mention with its 200 medley relay of Vantiger, Boffeli, Gilligan and Monahan. Gilligan earned honorable mention in the 50 freestyle.
Linn-Mar won the Mississippi Division title with 477 points, followed by Cedar Falls (448), Wahlert (371), Cedar Rapids Washington (274) and Iowa City High (252). Iowa City West piled up 545 points to win the Valley Division, which included Cedar Rapids Kennedy (437), Waterloo (259.5), Senior (249.5), Hempstead (243.5) and Cedar Rapids Jefferson (191.5).
Iowa City West claimed the overall MVC crown with 500 points, easily outdistancing Kennedy by 187 points. Wahlert placed fifth with 176 points, Senior took sixth with 156.5, and Hempstead finished 11th with 81.5.
Hempstead will host the regional diving meet on Nov. 5 and the regional swimming meet two days later. The field includes the three city schools, Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Decorah, Waterloo and Vinton-Shellsburg and will determine the qualifiers for the state meet a week later in Marshalltown.