The Clarke women’s soccer team won for the fifth time in six matches with a 3-0 victory at William Penn on Wednesday in Oskaloosa, Iowa.
Genevieve Cruz opened the scoring for the Pride with a goal in the 39th minute, and Shannon Catchur had consecutive goals in the 61st and 64th minutes as Clarke improved to 6-2-1 on the season.
Dubuque 1, Lake Forest 1 — At Oyen Field: Emma Kober netted the match-tying goal at 74:27 to help the Spartans (3-0-4) earn a draw.
MEN’S SOCCER
UW-Whitewater 3, Loras 1 — At Whitewater, Wis.: Loras’ Taylor Sowell knotted the match with a goal in the 29th minute, but Whitewater scored twice in the second half to seal the victory.
William Penn 4, Clarke 0 —At Oskaloosa, Iowa: Fernando Contreras stopped seven shots in net, but the Pride (3-1-2, 0-1-2 Heart of America Conference) suffered their first defeat of the season.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Wartburg 3, Dubuque 2 — At Waverly, Iowa: Emma Powell smashed 21 kills and had 34 digs, Maegan Brylski dished out 42 assists, but Wartburg outlasted UD (6-6, 1-1 American Rivers Conference) in five sets, 23-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-19, 15-9.
UW-Oshkosh 3, UW-Platteville 1 — At Platteville, Wis.: Bri Gartner had 29 digs, Abby Feldmann 26 assists and Emma Carlson 14 kills, but the Pioneers (10-4, 0-2 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) fell in four sets, 25-18, 25-14, 22-25, 25-22.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Sigwarth shoots 38 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Hempstead’s Wil Sigwarth fired a 38 to pace the Mustangs (165) to fourth place at a Mississippi Valley quad at Ellis Golf Course. Grant Nelson (39), Drew Lewis (42) and Charlie Swenson (46) contributed for the Mustangs.
Galena 183, Forreston 184 — At Mt. Morris, Ill.: Connor Glasgow led the way with a 41 as the Pirates edged Forreston by a stroke at Sunset Golf Course. Jacob Furlong (43), Quin Wells (47) and Joey Heller (52) also counted for Galena.
GIRLS PREP GOLF
Lancaster 1st — At Wisconsin Dells, Wis.: Brianna Kirsch shot a meet-low 83 to lead Lancaster (408) to first place at the Southwest Wisconsin Conference golf meet on Tuesday. Paige Lolwing (106), Kate McWilliams (108) and Lynell Miller (111) also scored for the Flying Arrows.
Darlington (437) placed third and was led by Sophie Weigel (97), and Southwestern/Cuba City (442) placed fourth behind Rylie Neuhalfen’s 97.
