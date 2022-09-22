The Clarke women’s soccer team won for the fifth time in six matches with a 3-0 victory at William Penn on Wednesday in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

Genevieve Cruz opened the scoring for the Pride with a goal in the 39th minute, and Shannon Catchur had consecutive goals in the 61st and 64th minutes as Clarke improved to 6-2-1 on the season.

