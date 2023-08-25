Dubuque Hempstead flashed its big-play capability on Friday night.
Race Benham broke free for a 63-yard touchdown run and Justin Potts returned the second-half kickoff 94 yards to paydirt as the Mustangs opened the season with a 28-7 victory over Cedar Rapids Washington at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Quinn Breitbach ran for a 16-yard touchdown on fourth-and-3 to give Hempstead an early 7-0 lead. Benham’s long TD run sent the Mustangs into halftime with a 14-0 lead, and Potts extended it to 21 coming out on the other side of the break.
Recommended for you
The Warriors trimmed the lead to 21-7 on Grady McGuire’s 22-yard touchdown pass to J’Quari Willis with 2:20 left in the third quarter.
Benham added a 40-yard touchdown reception from Carter Krug to cap the scoring.
Maquoketa 17, Anamosa 6 — At Anamosa, Iowa: The Cardinals equaled their 2022 season win total with a victory over the Raiders.
Waterloo Columbus 37, Beckman Catholic 0 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Sailors built a 20-0 halftime lead en route to a season-opening win over the Trailblazers.
Maquoketa Valley 33, Cascade 12 — At Delhi, Iowa: The teams were tied, 12-12, at halftime before the Wildcats pulled away in the second half.
Northeast 40, Bellevue 16 — At Goose Lake, Iowa: The Rebels broke out to a 20-7 lead early in the second quarter to beat the Comets in their season opener.
Southwestern/East Dubuque 40, Boscobel 13 — At Boscobel, Wis.: The WarCats outgained the Bulldogs, 219-34, while building a 28-0 halftime lead and improved to 2-0 with a blowout victory.
Prairie du Chien 21, Darlington 19 — At Darlington, Wis.: Will Murray caught a touchdown pass on fourth-down in the closing minutes, but Prairie du Chien denied the game-tying two-point conversion and held on for a victory over the Redbirds after nearly squandering a 21-0 lead.
Potosi/Cassville 44, Ithaca 16 — At Potosi, Wis.: Roman Friederick rushed for three touchdowns and Brayden Fishnick threw a touchdown pass and ran for two more as Potosi/Cassville (2-0) routed Ithaca.
Fennimore 14, Richland Center 7 — At Richland Center, Wis.: Ethan Scheckler scored on a 1-yard QB sneak and added the two-point conversion to open the scoring as the Golden Eagles held off the Hornets.
Westby 68, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 22 — At Westby, Wis.: Westby rolled past the Knights, dropping the tri-op to 0-2.
Galena 28, Eastland/Pearl City 6 — At Lanark, Ill.: The Pirates took a 14-6 halftime lead before pulling away to a season-opening victory over Eastland/Pearl City.
Durand/Pecatonica 20, Stockton 16 — At Durand, Ill.: Durand/Pecatonica scored the go-ahead touchdown with 10:38 left to rally past the Blackhawks in their opener.
Milledgeville 48, River Ridge 0 — At Milledgeville, Ill.: The Missiles (1-0) flew out to a 42-0 halftime lead in a rout of the Wildcats (0-1).
GIRLS GOLF
Arrows win — At Darlington, Wis.: Brianna Kirsch earned medalist honors with a 38 to lead Lancaster over Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton, 181-189, at Darlington Country Club. Emry Addie shot 43 to lead the tri-op and tie for runner-up. Josie Meister was fourth overall with a 44 to pace third-place Darlington (190). Wisconsin Dells (194) was fourth and Prairie du Chien (203) finished fifth.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Cubans take 3rd — At Onalaska, Wis.: Ella Vosberg had 35 kills and nine aces, and Lainey Runde contributed 12 blocks on the second day of the Onalaska Sprawl on Thursday as Cuba City finished third in the Platinum Division with a 5-2 overall record. The Cubans defeated Sparta (25-14, 25-11) and La Crosse Central (22-25, 25-10, 15-8) and lost to Barron (21-25, 26-24, 15-13) and Onalaska (17-25, 27-25, 15-12) on Day 2.