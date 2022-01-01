BY JIM LEITNER
TH sports editor
It was an unforgettable night, not just for Dubuque County but the entire professional sports landscape.
The Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams has been selected as the ‘Best New Event’ by the Sports Business Journal.
“It takes something special to make a mid-August game into an instant part of baseball history,” SBJ’s Ted Keith wrote in announcing the award. “And it takes something extraordinary to turn any sport’s regular-season game into an unforgettable event that causes other leagues to wonder if they could do the same thing.
“Yet that is just what happened on the picturesque night of Aug. 12, when players from the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox walked out of some cornstalks in Dyersville, Iowa, and straight into a magical moment that may never be fully replicated — though that won’t stop MLB and various other leagues from trying.”
It will be hard to top the Hollywood ending from the inaugural Field of Dreams game.
The Yankees got home runs by Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton to take the lead in the top of the ninth inning, then Tim Anderson hit a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth for a 9-8 victory. Anderson’s home run to right-centerfield set off a fireworks show reminiscent of the climactic scene from ‘The Natural.’
The game drew 5.87 million television viewers, the largest regular-season audience for an MLB game since 2005.
“In a year in which various leagues tried new approaches to accommodate for problems brought about by the pandemic or simply to gain new fans (such as the NBA’s play-in game), MLB’s farm-fresh showstopper was more than enough to take home our Best New Event award,” Keith wrote. “The night was so successful that the NBA has admitted to exploring whether its own version is feasible, and no doubt other properties will as well.”
The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will play in the sequel game this August.
LEGENDARY DOWLING FOOTBALL COACH PASSESJim Williams, who turned West Des Moines Dowling into a powerhouse football program in the late 1960s, passed away, the school announced Thursday.
Williams began his coaching career in 1952 at East Dubuque High School and turned a 2-7 team into a 9-0 program in just his second year. He coached the Warriors for five seasons before moving to Audubon, Iowa.
Williams won 118 games, including 47 in a row, while at Dowling from 1964-75. He led the Maroons to Class 4A runner-up finishes in 1972, 1973 and 1974 — the first three years the Iowa High School Athletic Association sanctioned football playoffs.
Williams left Dowling to serve as an assistant coach at Iowa State University for a decade. He then took the head coaching position at Simpson College and won four Iowa Conference titles and made the playoffs six times before retiring in 2001.
Williams rejoined the Dowling staff in 2005 and worked with the program until this season, when he opted out because of COVID concerns.
IHSAA TO HONOR LONG-TIME BELLEVUE VOLUNTEER
Maury Anderson, a four-decade volunteer at Bellevue High School, will receive the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association Outstanding Service Award for 2022 during a special ceremony Jan. 7 in between games of a Comets basketball doubleheader.
Anderson, who moved to the community in 1971 because of his position with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, has provided classroom presentations about wildlife to elementary students since the 1980s. He has also worked on the chain gang during football games, spotted for cross country meets and helps officiate field events at home track meets.
Bellevue activities director Dave Wright nominated Anderson for the award.