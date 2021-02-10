EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — The East Dubuque High School gymnasium might be much more subdued, including the surreal scene of “mask breaks” once every quarter, but there’s one constant that remains.
The Warriors are going to play their tails off on the defensive end.
In the long-desired start to its season, East Dubuque isn’t waiting to show what it can do on both ends of the floor. But in a staple of coach Eric Miller’s tenure, the Warriors continue to be especially stingy on the defensive end.
The Warriors forced 22 turnovers and held Northwest Upstate Illini Conference foe River Ridge to 11-for-33 shooting from the field for a 33% clip in a 63-27 runaway victory on Wednesday night at East Dubuque High.
“They’re playing hard,” Miller said. “My assistant was saying it’s been 341 days since we played a high school game. I’ll be honest, we’re just more than thrilled to be playing. Three weeks ago, we didn’t think this was going to happen.
“It’s unfortunate, with our experience that we’re not going to have the postseason that we were hoping for, because we’re primed for a deep run. But this sure beats the alternative of not playing at all. The wins and losses are great, but just being able to play, we’re happy with that.”
Ben Montag came off the bench and led the Warriors offensively, scoring nine of his game-high 19 points in the second quarter as ED pulled away. Ben Tressel added 12 points and Jon Montag finished with 10 points.
“Coach Miller always emphasizes defense,” Ben Montag said. “It’s our No. 1 priority, always. That’s what we try to focus on every play, making something happen with our defense.”
Ben Montag drove to the hoop for a score and a 9-2 lead early, and the Warriors (2-0) were cruising from there. Tressel scored in transition, then Ben Montag drilled a shot from beyond the arc to extend the lead to 18-4. The Wildcats (0-1) went on a quick 5-0 run to close the first, pulling within 18-9 heading to the second quarter.
A junior guard, Ben Montag kept it going in the second period by scoring on a tough take for the and-1 to open the frame. Cole Heller’s jumper in the lane made it 24-11 at the 5-minute mark, then Jon Montag sank a triple on a nice assist from Declan Schemmel that made it 31-15 with 2:02 to go in the half.
“Ben got some time as a sophomore, and the best thing that happens is that they turn into juniors,” Miller said. “He played with the Barnstormers this offseason, played with some really good players, and he’s gotten a lot better. He’s going to surprise some people this year. He can shoot it, he can handle it, he just does lots of good things. He probably won’t stay a hidden gem for too long.”
Ben Montag put the finishing touches on a big first half in the closing seconds, connecting on back-to-back shots from downtown to extend the Warriors’ lead to 37-17 at halftime.
“We’ve got a lot of guys on this team that can score,” Ben Montag said. “We play for each other, and if it’s someone’s night, it’s someone’s night. Give them the ball.”
The Warriors went on a 6-0 run to open the third quarter, and Ben Montag’s trey made it a 50-19 game with 1:15 left in the period to initiate running clock. With a shortened season as it is with no postseason tournaments, the Warriors might try to avoid that moving ahead in an effort to soak up every bit of game time they can for their eight seniors.
“We’re all excited,” Ben Montag said. “We have great seniors, and we just want to play for them this year. It’s their last year and it’s not like any other. We’re just coming out and playing hard for them every night.”