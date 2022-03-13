For the fourth straight season, the Clarke women’s basketball team has qualified for the NAIA national tournament.
Discounting the 2020 season affected by the coronavirus when no tournament was held, the Pride are now on their way to the Sweet 16 for the third time.
Emma Kelchen delivered 23 points and seven rebounds, Tina Ubl scored 17 points, Giana Michels added 16 and Nicole McDermott chipped in 15 as the Pride got out to a hot start and held back Mid-America Christian, 84-77, on Saturday in second-round action in Wichita, Kan.
“We came out a completely different team than we did (Friday),” Pride coach Courtney Boyd said. “We shot the ball well, got in rhythm and got the ball inside and finished around the rim. It put us in a good spot for the runs they were able to make going into halftime.”
Clarke (31-4) advanced to the quarterfinals on Friday at 3 p.m. to face 29-4 Marian (Ind.) at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
“It’s March and every game is going to be a little bit tougher,” Boyd said. “(Marian) has a post player and guard that were pretty good last year. We’re going to enjoy this win and then lock in going into next week. They are a different type of team that we’ve played yet and the attention to detail will have more and more intensity.”
Clarke blitzed out to a 24-11 lead by the end of the first quarter, but Mid-America rallied with a 27-18 run in the second to make it a 42-38 game at the half. The Pride pushed it back out with a 20-12 spurt in the third quarter, and Clarke made the plays down the stretch as the Evangels made a push.
“Defensively down the stretch, we kept them off the free-throw line and our rebounding put us in a really good spot,” Boyd said.
It was also another big game from Kelchen, a senior from Bellevue, Iowa, who has developed into a standout player in the paint for the Pride.
“She’s been phenomenal,” Boyd said. “She’s a completely different player than she was in high school. She can hit the 3, she’s tough with her back to the basket and she’s got great touch around the rim. She’s done it from pure will from herself.
“She wanted to become that kind of player and she’s earned every minute of it. Kudos to her for taking on that role as a backup, and turning herself into a starter. When a big game comes along, she really turns it up.”