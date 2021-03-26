Two former area prep basketball standouts have entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.
Noah Carter, the Telegraph Herald player of the year in 2019 following his senior season at Dubuque Senior, recently completed his sophomore season at the University of Northern Iowa. The 6-foot-6, 229-pound forward averaged 11.2 points and 5.7 rebounds in 27.3 minutes per game for the Panthers this season.
Carter played in all 25 games this season and started 14 of them. Because the NCAA will not count this season against an athlete’s eligibility, Carter has three seasons remaining to play.
Isaac Lindsey, a 6-4, 190-pound guard from Mineral Point, Wis., did not play during his freshman year at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, which recently changed coaches.