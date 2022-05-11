American Rivers Conference co-champion Dubuque landed six players on the league’s postseason honor list, announced Wednesday.
Rachel Trader, a senior designated player from Morris, Ill.; Emily Bloome, a senior outfielder from Burlington, Iowa; and Lauren Brown, a sophomore shortstop from Sierra Vista, Ariz., represented the Spartans on the first team. Megan Wolff, a freshman pitcher from Forest Lake, Minn., and Callie Dutton, a senior third baseman from Plainfield, Ill.; made the second team, while Cayla Cavanagh, a junior catcher from Roscoe, Ill., earned honorable mention.
Bloomer led the team and stood third in the conference with a .447 batting average. Brown batted .404 this season with 19 hits and 20 runs scored. And Trader batted .373, with 19 hits, seven runs scored and 10 RBI.
Loras College freshman Ashlynn Hemm, a pitcher from Port Byron, Ill., made the A-R-C first team after leading league with 74 strikeouts in 72.0 innings pitched and earning six league wins. Loras teammate Ellie Schill, a senior outfielder from Wisconsin Rapids, landed second-team honors.
Coe College’s Heather Boeckenstedt, a junior shortstop who prepped at Dyersville Beckman, earned first-team honors after hitting .405 this season.
Wartburg’s Ella Link, a sophomore utility player from Western Dubuque, and Kaylie Springer, a sophomore outfielder from Dubuque Hempstead, earned second-team all-A-R-C.