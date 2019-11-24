IOWA CITY — Nate Stanley tried to keep his emotions in check.
It was no use.
Moments after his final game at Kinnick Stadium, the Iowa quarterback couldn’t hold them back. He at least got the home finale he deserved.
Stanley threw for more than 300 yards for the fifth time in his career, and Keith Duncan kicked four field goals — setting a new Big Ten Conference season record — as No. 17-ranked Iowa stymied Illinois just enough for a 19-10 victory on Saturday.
It was the final home game for Stanley and 18 other seniors. The Hawkeyes (8-3, 5-3 Big Ten) close the regular season next week at Nebraska.
“We spend so much time and effort and energy with our teammates behind the scenes,” Stanley said, choking back tears, “to end on a win in Kinnick, in really a hard-fought game, there’s nothing better. It’s extremely special.”
Tyler Goodson scored on a 2-yard run on Iowa’s first possession, and Duncan kicked field goals of 23, 45, 24 and 29 yards — the third time this season he has kicked four in a game. He missed from 43 and 47 yards and is now 27 of 32 for the season.
The previous record (25) was held by Michigan’s Remy Hamilton (1994), Ohio State’s Mike Nugent (2002) and Purdue’s Ben Jones (2003).
“I had no idea (about the record) until Coach (LeVar) Woods told me on the last field goal. He goes, ‘Oh by the way,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh, sweet,’” Duncan said to a chorus of laughs. “Props to the offense for getting us in those positions. Nate has been a great leader for us the last four years he’s been here, it’s senior day and he’s just been an incredible human. When you think of an Iowa Hawkeye, you think of Nate Stanley. So I’m happy we got the win for him and I’m happy we could execute, too.”
Iowa’s defense was the real star of the game, though, limiting resurgent Illinois (6-5, 4-4) to 144 passing yards. The Illini ran for 192 yards, but never truly threatened the Hawkeyes.
But it was still a far cry from the 63-0 beatdown the Hawkeyes handed the Illini last season in Champaign.
“This Illinois team is nothing even remotely close to the one we played last year,” said Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, who tied Hayden Fry for fourth all-time with his 96th Big Ten victory. “We realized this was going to be a tough contest.”
Illinois drew even at 7-7 on Donny Navarro’s 31-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Peters with 6:26 left in the first quarter. James McCourt kicked a 28-yard field goal with 10:52 left in the fourth.
That was it.
“We were beat by a good football team. We knew what we were facing coming over here,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. “Disappointing when you lose, period. We talk a lot about what happened last year, but this game we had opportunities to win, we were closer to gaining, but we lost. That’s a disappointment.”
Peters ran for a team-high 76 yards to pace the Illini. He completed 16 of 31 passes for 125 yards with two interceptions — to Michael Ojemudia and Matt Hankins.
Kristian Welch, Geno Stone and Joe Evans collected sacks for the Hawkeyes. Welch, a senior who registered a career-high 12 tackles, sacked Illinois backup quarterback Matt Robinson on the final play of the game.
“To have a walk-off sack in your last game in Kinnick, I couldn’t ask for much more,” Welch said.