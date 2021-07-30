Nate Obbink, 16, of Dubuque, tees off during the Dubuque Area Junior Tour at The Meadows Golf Club in Asbury, Iowa, on Thursday. The to-be junior at Dubuque Senior locked up the boys’ 16-17 division season points title.
Nate Obbink, 16, of Dubuque, tees off during the Dubuque Area Junior Tour at The Meadows Golf Club in Asbury, Iowa, on Thursday. The to-be junior at Dubuque Senior locked up the boys’ 16-17 division season points title.
The Dubuque Area Junior Tour, a continuation of the Telegraph Herald Junior Tour that was discontinued in 2018, closed its third summer season on Thursday with its final points event at The Meadows Golf Club in Asbury, Iowa.
The top four place winners for the season in each age division qualified for the Ryder Cup at Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta on Saturday, Aug. 21.
Here are Thursday’s winners at The Meadows:
BOYS WINNERS
16-17 — Will Coohey, 74
14-15 — Jackson Webber, 75
12-13 — Cal Martineau, 38
10-11 — Reid Herrig, 42
GIRLS WINNERS
16-17 — Maggie Heiar, 99
14-15 — Cece Ball, 84
12-13 — Elin Mueller, 47 (won in playoff)
10-11 — Addie Splinter, 47
FINAL SEASON POINTS STANDINGS
BOYS
16-17 — 1. Nate Obbink 470; 2. Alex Link 455; 3. Will Coohey 440.
14-15 — 1. Jackson Webber 545; 2. Brock Wilson 430; 3. Bennett Dolter 355.
12-13 — 1. Cal Martineau 600; 2. Barrett Reed 460; 3. Henry Gilbertson 445.
10-11 — t1. Reid Herrig, Cooper Smith 525; 3. Tysen Kronfeldt 420.
GIRLS
16-17 — 1. Katelyn Vaassen 500; 2. Ella Kluesner 255; 3. Hanna Kluesner 230.
• Obbink had a strong showing in the boys’ 16-17 division to lock up the season title. He’ll be a junior this fall at Dubuque Senior. He claimed the crown by holding off Alex Link, who will be a senior at Dubuque Wahlert.
• After capturing two straight titles in the boys’ 10-11 division, Martineau moved up to the 12-13 division this summer and made it three straight.
• Splinter earned her second straight points title in the girls’ 10-11 division.