Dawson Feyen is known as the East Dubuque Warriors’ silent leader.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week plays offense, defense and special teams for the Warriors in his second season on the varsity. He scored his second kickoff return touchdown of the season last Friday, returning the opening kick 85 yards and added a 45-yard touchdown run in the second quarter as the Warriors improved to 1-1 with a 28-7 victory at Dakota.
“Dawson loves all of his roles on the team and he works very hard at each of them,” East Dubuque coach Joe Edler said. “He is a quiet kid but he is a tremendous leader. He is constantly helping out the younger kids.”
Feyen said he enjoys each position he plays, but loves being a kick returner the most.
“It’s just really fun to make a big play,” he said. “To do it in back-to-back games was pretty awesome. I never returned a kickoff for a touchdown until this year.”
After a summer spent lifting and training for his upcoming junior football season, Feyen recalls the feeling of finding out his season was not going to happen in the fall.
“It really sucked when they told us we weren’t going to get to play,” he said. “We all worked so hard all summer long and had really been looking forward to getting to play, so we were all pretty frustrated.”
Feyen, who also competes in basketball, track and cross country, said it wasn’t until basketball season that they found out they would get a shortened spring football season.
“We basically went from our last basketball game one day to football practice the next,” he said. “We didn’t get a lot of time to prepare, but we are all super thankful for the chance to get some games in.”
Feyen said the first two games have gone well for the Warriors.
“No one thought we were going to win a game this year, and we are playing a lot better than what people expected,” he said. “We are excited to prove some people wrong with the four games we have left.”
Although he is only a junior, Feyen is happy to take on a leadership role within the team.
“I think that playing last year really gave me a lot of experience and I’m happy to help out the younger guys as much as I can,” he said.
Added Edler: “He’s just a really good kid with good character. The sky is the limit for him.”