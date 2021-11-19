A bit of travel has not fazed the University of Dubuque women’s basketball team so far this season.
The Spartans won their third straight road contest to open the year with a 64-49 victory over Cornell Thursday in Mount Vernon, Iowa.
Karsen Kershner led the way with 21 points and eight rebounds, while Tabria Thomas contributed 13 points.
college football
Steffen all-conference — Clarke wide receiver and Western Dubuque grad Max Steffen earned second-team honors in the Heart of America Athletic Conference. Jeremy Lennox, Griffin Mulcahy, Bryan Valdes, and Kenneth Spaight also landed on the second team for the Pride. Johel Gonzalez and Isreal Hernandez earned honorable mention.
4 Pioneers all-WIAC — Quarterback Colin Schuetz, receiver Austin Guy, and linemen Blake Burry and Tyler Bacon were named to the second team in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Brandt Stare, Sam Smith, Aidan Tyk, Andrew Schwiegert, Hunter Grams and Nate Yencer earned honorable mention recognition. Brett Burant was named to the all-sportsmanship team.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeville 40, Warren 20 — At Warren, Ill.: Addie Bohnsack scored eight points and Elaina Martin chipped in seven to lead the Warriors.
Oregon 77, Cuba City 47 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Olivia Olson scored a game-high 25 points and Emma Vaassen added 10, but the Cubans fell at home.
Benton 56, Juda 40 — At Benton, Wis.: Kailey Fawcett netted 19 points and Zoe Stulka scored 13, as Benton broke open a tie game at halftime.