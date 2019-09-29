After a long grind, the Dubuque Hempstead Mustangs were able to end their home invitational volleyball tournament on a high note.
Corinne Meier finished with a team-high seven kills, and the Mustangs blocked their way to a 21-18, 21-13 sweep of rival Dubuque Senior to win the consolation bracket of Saturday’s 10-team tournament at Hempstead.
Grind might be an understatement. Three of Hempstead’s four pool-play matches required an extra third set. The Mustangs lost in three to Pool B winner North Scott, second-place Iowa City High and third-place East Dubuque, while sweeping fifth-place Davenport Central. They got it together in the bracket portion of the tournament by defeating Davenport North, then finished strong against a feisty Rams team.
“We had a lot of highs and lows in every single match,” said Mustangs first-year head coach Jacque Arensdorf. “Today was a defining moment. I think we’re starting to find out how to reach our full potential. We found ourselves in a lot of high-pressure situations and found a calm way to get through them.”
After Hempstead (11-7) took a 12-5 lead to start Set 1 against Senior, the Rams (10-17) scored six straight to get within 12-11 and overtook the Mustangs, 15-14. The two teams played to an 18-18 draw before Becca Lockwood’s tip-kill sided out for Hempstead, and Morgan Hawkins’ ace put the Mustangs to set point. Hempstead clinched the opener on a Senior error.
A block by Lockwood and Meier gave the Mustangs a 6-3 advantage to open Set 2 before Senior stormed back within 9-8. Ashley Glennon’s kill was the start of four straight points for Hempstead, and the Rams never got within four after that.
A huge solo block by Laney Hermann pushed the Mustangs up, 19-12. Three points later, Hawkins and Leah Moeller teamed up for a match-clinching block for the sweep.
“We have really high highs and really low lows,” said Hermann. “I think we’re finding a middle ground that we can build off of.”
Senior also had its moments in the spotlight, sweeping ADM-Adel in pool play, taking Pool A winner Independence to three sets, and playing tight with Davenport North in a 24-22, 21-14 loss. The Rams then defeated the Warriors in straight sets to earn their spot in the consolation championship.
“I think it was a really competitive tournament, so us making it to the consolation final, we feel really good about it,” said Senior coach Chris Miron. “(Hempstead) is a team we really get up for. … It really doesn’t matter who we’re playing against, we just need to control our side. We have taken sets off of teams that are ranked. We can be very, very competitive. Now it’s about being consistently competitive.”
The smallest school in the tournament, East Dubuque (16-5-2), had some shining moments that ought to carry the program forward. Against primarily Iowa Class 5A competition, the Warriors bounced back from a Set 1 loss to beat Hempstead, 21-19 and 15-11, in the final two sets and swept Davenport Central to place third in Pool B.
The experience should toughen East Dubuque as the season wears on, coach Ashley Sites said.
“There’s a lot of big schools here and it’s nice to see some competition,” she said. “That’s why we wanted to come here. To step up our game a little bit more.”
Bettendorf was the overall champion, defeating North Scott, 2-1, in the final.