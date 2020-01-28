Dubuque’s two public school boys basketball teams remain in the Associated Press top 10 in the final rankings before substate assignments are announced.
Dubuque Senior moved up to No. 5 and Hempstead dropped to a tie for ninth with Ankeny in the latest Iowa Class 4A rankings, released by the AP on Monday.
The Rams (10-1) moved up three spots from their previous rank while the Mustangs (10-3) dropped down four spots from a week ago. The state will announce its 3A and 4A substate assignments on Friday.
Clear Creek-Amana 73, Dyersville Beckman 71 — At Clear Creek, Iowa: Michael Keegan scored 17 points, all in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to mount a nine-point deficit the Trailblazers (12-3) faced entering the fourth quarter. Beckman maintained its No. 6 ranking in the Iowa Class 2A poll, published on Monday.
Cascade 56, Tipton 19 — At Tipton, Iowa: Alex Aitchison scored 12 points, Michael Trumm added 10 and the Cougars (8-7) held Tipton to single digits in all four quarters for the win.
Fennimore 77, Lancaster 65 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Kellen Kenney’s monster game — 27 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists — pushed the Golden Eagles to victory over the Flying Arrows.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Cascade 59, Tipton 10 — At Tipton, Iowa: Skylar Dolphin led all scorers with 18 points as the Iowa Class 2A top-ranked Cougars stayed unbeaten with another strong defensive performance.
River Ridge/Scales Mound 46, Southwestern 38 — At Hanover, Ill.: Mickayla Bass led all scorers with 13 points to anchor the co-op to a win over the Wildcats.
Barneveld 56, Benton 43 — At Benton, Wis.: Zoe Stluka and Alexis Redfearn scored eight points each, but the Zephyrs (0-15) are still seeking their first win.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 94, Mount Mercy 90 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Dubuque Hempstead grad Keith Johnson scored 23 points, Darius Lasley finished with 23 and the Pride (15-6) won their 11th game in their last 12.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 66, Mount Mercy 45 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Western Dubuque grad Morgan Pitz and Emma Gaber led the Pride with 14 points apiece as No. 21 Clarke (17-4) defeated Mount Mercy.